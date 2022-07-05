ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intuit to Shut Down QuickBooks in India

Intuit will be shutting down its QuickBooks financial management service for India as of Jan. 31, 2023, a report from The Economic Times of India said Monday (July 4). QuickBooks has been operating in the country since 2012, providing accounting software and invoicing, inventory and financial management. Customers will...

