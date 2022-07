For years, quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and fast-casual brands have bent over backward to meet consumers’ need for customization. Many chains now offer items that consumers can effectively build from scratch, with add-ons and substitutions available every step of the way. However, with the rise of digital ordering, accelerated by the pandemic, diners now expect to be able to have a quick, simple experience, and being asked to make tons of choices can get in the way of that convenience.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO