Illinois Family Relief Plan explained

(OLNEY/NEWTON) With fifteen (15) county or junior fairs held last month in June, there are fifty-eight (58) fairs scheduled for this month throughout Illinois. That list includes several in our downstate region, two of which start this weekend and continue through all of next week. While the Fayette County Fair in Brownstown begins tomorrow and runs through next Wednesday, the Wayne County Fair in Fairfield gets underway this Saturday and rolls through next Saturday, the 16th. There are twenty-two (22) county fairs in August, with five (5) in September. While the Illinois State Fair in Springfield runs August 11th thru the 21st, the Du Quoin State Fair is August 26th thru September 5th down in Perry County.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO