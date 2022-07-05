ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia & Brandi Make Peace + Brooke Has Altercation with Nia & Noria

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the recent episode of “Basketball Wives,” the trip to Las Vegas starts off with a lot of drama. Angel attempts to speak her mind to Nia after the meme situation. Nia does apologize, however, Angel isn’t moved by the apology. She feels it...

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

‘Basketball Wives’ Stars Malaysia Pargo & Brandi Maxiell Fall Out, Again, Despite Making Peace?

Brandi Maxiell and Malaysia Pargo hashed out their issues. “Basketball Wives” fans were surprised when they learned Malaysia Pargo and Brandi Maxiell fell out. On the current season, they confirmed they haven’t spoken in three years. But they came face to face at Jackie Christie’s annual wedding. Brandi wasted no time calling Malaysia out for not reaching out after her father died. However, Malaysia said she had no idea. And she would never be petty about Brandi’s father passing away. Regardless, Brandi wasn’t so convinced that Malaysia was telling the truth. She said that she and Malaysia have mutual friends. So there’s no way Malaysia didn’t know.
BASKETBALL
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives' star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in emotional post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘P-Valley’ Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Reacts to Fans Accusing Him of Being on the DL

The latest episode of “P-Valley” is very controversial. “P-Valley” has become a smash hit for STARZ. The show is causing a lot of discussions on social media with its second season. Many fans of the show are very emotionally invested in Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda’s future. On the previous season, they fell for each other. However, Murda’s aspiring rap career has put him in a position where he doesn’t think he can be open about who he loves. As a rapper, he doesn’t feel like he can tell the world about Uncle Clifford without being shunned. However, Uncle Clifford doesn’t want to be publicly denied. So when Murda was cold toward her to protect his reputation after his amazing performance at the Pynk, Uncle Clifford decided it was time for her to move on.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

Brandi Maxiell Wants Evelyn Lozada & Tami Roman to Return to ‘Basketball Wives’

Evelyn Lozada’s exit from “Basketball Wives” followed controversy. “Basketball Wives” is back for its tenth season. Season 9 was very controversial. The cast was still dealing with the colorism accusations made by OG. OG felt like the ladies treated her unfairly because she’s dark-skinned. During Season 8, they refused to sit on the stage with her at the reunion. Shaunie O’Neal said that OG pushed her while she was trying to keep her from putting her hands on Feby Torres. And some of the other women said OG made them uncomfortable and they felt she was capable of violence. OG felt like this was complete nonsense seeing as she had never got into any altercations on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Wives#Noria#Las Vegas
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Feels Like He Played Her As He Spends Time with Melody Holt?

A lot has changed between Melody Holt and Martell Holt. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt couldn’t even co-parent at one point. Their divorce was very nasty and controversial. They seemed like a power couple at first. Then Martell’s longtime affair was revealed. Since then, Martell now has a son with Arionne Curry. And while it doesn’t seem as if she’ll appear on the show, it’s clear that the affair played a role in Martell and Melody still clashing. At one point, Melody no longer wanted to film with Martell. She also cut off communication in their real lives as well. So fans began to wonder if they would ever be able to get along for their children.
CELEBRITIES
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Us Weekly

Dwyane Wade’s Most Insightful Quotes About His Strong Bond With Transgender Daughter Zaya Through the Years

Father-daughter connection! Dwyane Wade has been outspoken about how proud he is of his daughter Zaya's growth through the years. In February 2020, the professional basketball announced that Zaya was transgender. “First of all, me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies […]
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BET

LisaRaye Shares An Interesting Theory On Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup has fellow celebrities and fans speculating about what went wrong in a relationship that seemed so promising. Since news of the split went public, rumors have surfaced that Harvey was not ready to take the relationship the distance with the famed actor. While that seems plausible, especially considering Harvey is only 25, LisaRaye isn’t buying it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight Intimidated 50 Cent On Set Of "In Da Club" Video Shoot, Says D12's Bizarre

Those Suge Knight stories are Hip Hop moments that have gone down in history. From stories about threats, shaking up label heads, or extracting fear in the hearts of industry executives and artists alike, Knight's reputation as a hitmaker and industry gangster is unmatched. D12's Bizarre has plenty of moments to share from his time as a Rap star at the height of his career, and during his chat with Math Hoffa, he detailed a story involving 50 Cent, Knight, and Eminem.
HIP HOP
ETOnline.com

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says She Fears She'll 'Never' See the Imprisoned WNBA Star Again

Cherelle Griner is holding out hope that she'll be reunited with her wife, imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner, sooner rather than later. Brittney, whose trial began last week, was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after Russia claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage. A Russian judge ordered Brittney, the Phoenix Mercury center who played in Russia during the WNBA off-season, to remain in custody for the trial's duration. If convicted on drug smuggling charges, Brittney could face 10 years in a Russian prison. Her trial will resume on July 7.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy