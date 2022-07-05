‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia & Brandi Make Peace + Brooke Has Altercation with Nia & Noria

The latest episode of “P-Valley” is very controversial. “P-Valley” has become a smash hit for STARZ. The show is causing a lot of discussions on social media with its second season. Many fans of the show are very emotionally invested in Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda’s future. On the previous season, they fell for each other. However, Murda’s aspiring rap career has put him in a position where he doesn’t think he can be open about who he loves. As a rapper, he doesn’t feel like he can tell the world about Uncle Clifford without being shunned. However, Uncle Clifford doesn’t want to be publicly denied. So when Murda was cold toward her to protect his reputation after his amazing performance at the Pynk, Uncle Clifford decided it was time for her to move on.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO