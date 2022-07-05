ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

At least one person killed in crash on Argyle Forest Blvd., JFRD says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04VQHg_0gUnrnja00
(Perry Gerenday/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard on Monday.

Detectives say that at approximately 9:15 p.m., a Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Argyle Forest Boulevard. At the same time, a silver Mustang occupied by two individuals, was pulling out of a Popeyes parking lot and attempted a left turn. The Nissan Frontier collided with the Mustang at that moment.

The Nissan Frontier driver sustained a life-threatening injury. He was in his sixties. The passenger of the Mustang sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by JFRD. The victim was a young man.

This marks the 98th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

All lanes of Argyle Forest Boulevard that were closed as a result of the incident have sense been reopened.

Watch Action News Jax for the latest information.

Download the Action News Jax news app and watch Action News Jax for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.

Comments / 2

Michael Bell
3d ago

I know of 5 deaths in that same area this year why want the city put traffic lights up to save lives just that simple

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

One injured after car flips on Jacksonville's Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after an incident, near the intersection of Philips Highway and University Boulevard. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Officials say the incident involves a flipped car. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duval County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Argyle Forest Blvd#Argyle Forest Boulevard#Popeyes#The Nissan Frontier#Jsopio
News4Jax.com

Semitruck driver faces slew of charges after deadly I-95 crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A Virginia man is facing 14 charges following a six-vehicle crash Friday on I-95 in Camden County that resulted in the deaths of four people. According to jail records from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Nichols Burist, 43, faces four counts of attempted vehicular homicide, which the Sheriff’s Office said are expected to be upgraded. He also faces charges of DUI, possession of an open container, possession of marijuana, following too close and making an improper lane change.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
Action News Jax

JSO: Woman shot in Jessie Street neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a shooting occurred early Tuesday on Jessie Street. STORY: At least one person killed in crash on Argyle Forest Blvd., JFRD says. At approximately 12:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area and located a woman with gunshot wounds....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

CCSO: Missing man in Orange Park found

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Gregory Stanback has been located. ORIGINAL: The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find Gregory Stanback. Stanback was last seen near the Circle K at 1890 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
102K+
Followers
111K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy