ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How Ms. Marvel's Aramis Knight Had 'A Leg Up' When It Came To Nailing The Badass Red Dagger

By Adam Holmes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Warning: SPOILERS for the Ms. Marvel episode “Seeing Red” are ahead!

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan came to Karachi, Pakistan with her mother in the hopes of learning more about the strange things that have been happening in her life lately. What she didn’t expect was to run into the Red Daggers, an organization dedicated to protecting humanity from the Clandestines. While Bollywood actor Farhad Akhtar played the leader of the Red Daggers, Kamala spent more time with Aramis Knight’s Kareem, who hails from the Marvel Comics pages. Kareem didn’t lack for opportunities to be a badass in the Ms. Marvel episode “Seeing Red,” and Knight spoke with CinemaBlend about how he had a “leg up” when it came to tackling the role.

You may recognize Aramis Knight from projects like Ender’s Game or Into the Badlands, the latter of which saw his character, M.K., frequently wielding a sword. As is to be expected with a name like Red Dagger, Knight’s Kareem specialized in using smaller kinds of blades, so during my interview with the actor, I asked what it was like learning how to properly use daggers during his time on Ms. Marvel. Knight answered:

Oh I loved it. Shoutout to Bryan Cartago, amazing trainer, amazing stunt double. I had my five years of Wushu background, so coming in, I knew I had a bit of a leg up. But I also knew Kareem’s fighting style is a bit different from MK’s. Kareem is a lot more calculated, he’s a lot more agile, he also uses parkour, so learning some parkour. A lot of it was stance work, which Wushu really caters towards. And then also figuring out how to throw things and make it look cool, [that] was another thing that hadn’t developed. I think overall, we really developed Kareem’s skill set based on the things that I’m really good at, which is hand-to-hand combat and a lot of ground work, rolls, some Jiu Jitsu stuff. So I think Kareem was very much modeled after what Aramis can do, which I think is really cool.

Aramis Knight has years of martial arts experience under his belt, so it’s not like he was coming to the Kareem role as a newbie. Yes, there are differences between Kareem and MK’s fighting styles, but between his Wushu background and the training catering to his existing skills, Knight did indeed have a leg up on nailing his combat-heavy scenes in Ms. Marvel. And he came right out of the gate with those moves, as Kareem ambushed Kamala Khan at the Karachi train station, initially thinking she was one of the Clandestines. However, after they cleared things up, Kareem brought Kamala back to Red Dagger headquarters (an all-practical set) to meet Farhad Akhtar’s Waleed, leader of the Red Daggers.

Kareem broke out his trusty daggers later on in “Seeing Red” when the Clandestines attacked Red Dagger HQ, with the fight soon spilling out into the streets of Karachi and escalating into a destructive car chase. It wasn’t long after the close quarters combat resumed that Waleed was killed by Najma, the Clandestines’ leader, leaving Kareem and Kamala Khan on their own. The episode ended on a strange note when Najma accidentally stabbed Kamala’s bangle, which transported the teen girl to the previously mentioned train station, only in 1947, in the middle of Partition. How exactly Kamala will find her way out of this situation remains to be seen, but presumably she and Kareem will reunite before Episode 5 concludes.

New episodes of Ms. Marvel drops Wednesdays to Disney+ subscribers. Don’t forget to look through our guide detailing upcoming Marvel movies, which includes The Marvels, where Iman Vellani will reprise Kamala Khan, opening on July 26, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbDfu_0gUnrXYq00

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aramis Knight
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badass#The Red Daggers
epicstream.com

Howard Stern Accidentally Reveals Marvel Studios' Plans for Doctor Doom

Now that Marvel Studios already confirmed that the Fantastic Four is confirmed to be in development and is looking for a new director, we can expect each character to cameo sooner than expected. Just recently, John Krasinski crossed over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Fantastic Four's Reed Richards, widely known as Mister Fantastic.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

What’s next for Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Taron Egerton has confirmed he’s met with Marvel boss Kevin Feige to discuss playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview Egerton was asked if there’s any truth to the rumours he could become the clawed-and-flawed mutant in the planned X-Men reboot. ‘I don’t think...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Black Panther 2 Star Seemingly Responds To Recent Leaks In A+ Way

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters at the end of the week, but fans already have their sights set on the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Details on the highly anticipated film are being kept under lock and key, and many are hoping that a trailer might be released soon. Though Marvel Studios has been keeping things close to the vest, there have been a few leaks, with the latest apparently unveiling the first look at a new face. Tenoch Huerta, who is playing said MCU character, has now seemingly responded to the leaks in an A+ way.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Cinemablend

Hugh Jackman Has Seen Elvis, And He Has Thoughts On Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, And More

Hugh Jackman makes a habit of supporting the works of his friends and colleagues – even those he is "feuding" with – and this past week he sent some love in the direction of Baz Luhrmann. Jackman worked with the filmmaker in the making of the 2008 epic Australia, and he recently took to his popular Twitter account to congratulate Luhrmann on his latest blockbuster: Elvis, starring Austin Butler.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Black Adam: DC Fans are Furious Following Reports of Another 'Faceless' Superman Cameo

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson set the entire comic book film fandom ablaze after he hinted on social media that Black Adam will square off with Superman on the big screen. For months now, fans have been keeping their hopes up for a Man of Steel appearance in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, and considering their rich history in the comics, it makes a ton of sense to see them go at it.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Disappearing HBO Max Content May Be The Start Of Bigger Changes

Thanks to complicated rights agreements and a neverending influx of new content, change is a constant on pretty much every single streaming service. It’s why we devote entire columns to what’s coming and going from the major platforms, but some recent alterations to HBO Max’s lineup have fans wondering whether larger changes are afoot. It looks like they’re probably right, though what exactly that means is very uncertain.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

‘Wonder Man’ TV Series in Development at Marvel

Hardcore Marvel fans will get to see one of the company’s longtime heroes in his own TV series. Wonder Man — no relation to DC’s Wonder Woman — is reportedly up for his own Marvel Disney+ TV series. The show is being developed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. Andrew Guest is the series’ head writer and producer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Charlize Theron Reveals Marvel's Reaction to Learning She Was Also Appearing on The Boys

Charlize Theron has been having a bit of a busy streak when it comes to superhero projects. The actress recently made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Clea during the post-credits scene for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and even had a cameo in the season three premiere of The Boys. With all Marvel Studios projects, there's usually a stipulation that you can't show up in other comic book franchises but Theron shot The Boys cameo before the studio even approached her for the role. During a new interview with Variety, the actress revealed Marvel's surprising reaction to her appearance in the Amazon Prime series.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Meets the MCU's New Captain America in Avengers: Quantum Encounter Footage

Several members of the Avengers, including Captain Marvel and the new Captain America, team up in the first footage from the Disney Wish cruise ship. The new ship in the Disney Cruise Lines features an attraction called Avengers: Quantum Encounter, where passengers play "an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them" involving Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Some of the first footage captured from Disney Wish shows Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Anthony Mackie's Captain Americainteracting with each other, along with action scenes starring Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly's Wasp, and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel.
MOVIES
The Independent

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer responds to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of show

The Stranger Things writers have responded to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of the show.Brown, who plays Eleven on the series, candidly called out its creators, the Duffer brothers, for failing to killing off many original characters. Follwing the conclusion to season four, many reshared Brown’s comments due to the fact that every one of the main set of heroes made it out alive despite the fact fans were convinced one would die.Brown told TheWrap in a video: “It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Unveils a New Captain America

One of the biggest heroes within the tapestry of Marvel Comics might be Captain America, as the star-spangled hero has been a fixture of the publisher's comics for decades. While the mantle was originally carried by Steve Rogers, it has since been upheld by a wide array of other characters, either within the main Earth-616 continuity or in various alternate universes. A recent Marvel comic added another character to that list — and it's one who is definitely a surprise. Spoilers for The Variants #1 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ENTERTAINMENT
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
124K+
Followers
34K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy