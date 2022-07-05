Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pennington Co Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Meade and northeastern Pennington Counties through 630 PM MDT At 559 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Enning, or 42 miles southwest of Faith, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elm Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO