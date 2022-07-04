Flood Advisory issued for Cascade by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southwestern and west central Montana. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Lewis and Clark and north central Jefferson Counties through 400 PM MDT At 313 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 22 miles southeast of Lincoln to 14 miles southwest of Helena. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City, Marysville, Rimini, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Canyon Creek and Austin. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 185 and 224. Highway 12 between mile markers 29 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

