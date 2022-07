Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had barely gotten started and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield.Four months after launching the invasion, the Russian president said that Moscow was still open to the idea of peace talks but warned that they would get more difficult the longer the war goes on.Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, he said: “Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can you say, let them try.“We have heard many times that the West wants to fight us...

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO