ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Judge: Arizona prison system healthcare violates constitutional rights

By Courtney Holmes
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqsH5_0gUnqjEt00

Medical and mental health care in Arizona prisons is so bad, it violates the 8 th amendment of the US Constitution which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment, a federal court has ruled.

US District Court Judge Roslyn Silver found that the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADC) health care system is "plainly grossly inadequate." Adding, "Defendants have been aware of their failures for years and Defendants have refused to take necessary actions to remedy the failures."

The ACLU National Prison Project filed a lawsuit in 2012 alleging poor healthcare conditions inside Arizona's state-run prisons.

The case was settled in 2014.

"There were 113 separate measures that they were supposed to comply with," said National Prison Project director David Fathi. "But for a large number of those, they were never willing or able to come into compliance."

Since the settlement, the Department has been held in contempt twice and received fines of more than $2 million dollars for not complying with the terms.

In 2021, Judge Silver ordered the settlement be thrown out and that ADC go on trial over its treatment of inmates.

The November trial included weeks of testimony from inmates that the judge cited in her ruling.

A female inmate who showed progressive signs of Multiple Sclerosis was instead diagnosed as "likely suffering from 'conversion disorder' which in essence means she is delusional," the ruling stated. That inmate's MS went undiagnosed and untreated for years.

The ruling quotes an expert witness who interviewed her in August 2021 and observed she "is unable to feed or wash herself, walk, write, and her vision is failing."

Judge Silver called the case "a paradigmatic example of the most callous and inhumane indifference."

The ruling also cites a 25-year-old male inmate who had a history of paranoid schizophrenia, indicating his job in the prison was stressful and requested to be back on his medication. Records show that request was not granted prior to his death by suicide.

In another incident cited in the ruling, records showed an inmate in solitary confinement only received nine meals in seven days allegedly.

"I really have to emphasize just how extraordinary that is," Fathi said. "Prisoners being denied food is just not something we see in mature democratic countries and yet, here it is happening in Arizona in 2022."

The Judge was particularly critical of ADC Director David Shinn who testified that Arizona inmates have better healthcare access than people in the community including him.

The judge calling the claim "completely detached from reality. Given the overwhelming evidence and repeated instance of insufficient care leading to suffering and death, Defendant Shinn could not possibly believe prisoners have the same access to care as people in the community."

Shinn is responsible for ADC now. But the case began under former director Charles Ryan who was also at the helm during another disturbing case involving Arizona's prison system .

In 2019, ABC15's Unlocked and Unsafe series revealed that cell door locks in an Arizona prison were not working for months and left dozens of high-risk inmates free to leave their cells, light fires and in some cases ambush guards. The state legislature has since appropriated funds to fix many of the locks.

Despite Department's history of inaction, Fathi believes this time there will be some accountability.

"They have fought us tooth and nail every step of the way. They have spent more than $10 million on private attorneys, even though they're represented by the Attorney General's Office. We think enough is enough. The time has come for ADC to recognize reality and to finally at long last fix these lethal problems," Fathi said.

The ruling only applies to Arizona's 10 state-run prisons. The six private-run prisons are not part of the lawsuit.

All parties have until August 15 to nominate experts to help the Judge determine how ADC will be made to correct its poor quality of care.

The Department provided ABC15 the following statement:
"ADCRR is reviewing the ruling. We remain committed to working collaboratively with the Court, Plaintiffs’ counsel, and appointed experts to meet the healthcare needs of those in our custody and care. We will continue to actively look for opportunities to enhance healthcare delivery methods and protocols, and to upgrade the electronic medical record system."

Editor's note: this story was updated to include ADC's response which was provded after the story was originally published.

Comments / 4

Related
borderreport.com

Governor commits $564 million to border security citing Biden ‘inaction’ on immigration

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday signed legislation committing more than half a billion dollars to border security. The bulk of the spending ($335 million out of the $564 million) is earmarked for border fence construction and technology improvements. Local news media reported that equates to installing motion sensors, infrared cameras, and aerial drones – a “virtual fence” – because the federal government owns most of the land adjacent to the border and most of it is already walled.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Prison sought for Arizona official in ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a school board member in southern Arizona for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. But if probation is imposed instead, prosecutors said the judge should then enforce a provision of Guillermina Fuentes’ plea deal that bars her from holding public office while on probation. Fuentes and another woman, Alma Juarez, were scheduled to be sentenced Thursday on a ballot abuse conviction in Yuma, but the hearing has been postponed until Sept. 1. Authorities say Fuentes and Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting.” That’s a practice...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prisons#Prison#Us Constitution#Solitary Confinement#Politics Courts#Politics State#The Us Constitution#District Court#National Prison Project#Department#Adc#Multiple Sclerosis
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona PBS removes Republic moderator from debate after objection from Kari Lake campaign

An Arizona Republic reporter was removed as a moderator from Wednesday's debate among Republican candidates for governor after the Kari Lake campaign complained about the reporter's participation. Arizona PBS, which is broadcasting the debate on Channel 8 at 5 p.m., notified The Republic late Wednesday morning that political reporter Stacey Barchenger would no longer serve as...
ARIZONA STATE
The Charleston Press

56-year-old trans woman, who had been socially, medically and legally recognized as female prior to being placed in male prison, claims she was abused by male inmates and was denied surgery, lawsuit

A 56-year-old trans woman, who had been socially, medically and legally recognized as woman years before she was placed in a male prison, claims that she was abused by the male inmates during her stay in the prison and she was denied geni*al surgery. The trans woman, who is serving a sentence until 2024 for a felony drug offense, in the lawsuit claims she was discriminated and seeks no less than $50,000 in financial compensation and asks to be treated as a woman and transferred from the men-only correctional facility.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
ACLU
thecentersquare.com

Largest pork packer leaving California

(The Center Square) – Another company is leaving California, this time the largest pork packer in the U.S. Smithfield Foods, Inc., announced it is closing its Vernon, California, facility and reducing its hog production in the western U.S. region, citing as its reason the “escalating cost of doing business in California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘How can I give back life?’ Texas death row prisoner asks for execution reprieve to donate kidney

A man on death row in Texas has requested a stay of execution, so that he may donate a kidney before he dies.The idea came to inmate Ramiro Gonzales, 39, through correspondence with Cantor Michael Zoosman, a prominent anti-death penalty advocate and former prison chaplain. Mr Zoosman had relayed a story about a member of his synagogue’s congregation in need of a kidney transplant.Mr Zoosman writes to every death row inmate in America who has an active death warrant. He doesn’t always hear back, but he has now been corresponding with Gonzales since January 2021. Gonzales is scheduled to be...
TEXAS STATE
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy