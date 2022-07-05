South Vinemont’s 1st fireworks celebration delivers big bang

SOUTH VINEMONT, Ala. – Expecting 100 people at the most, the town of South Vinemont welcomed hundreds more to its innaugural Fourth of July fireworks event Sunday evening.

“We didn’t reckon there’d be this many people here since it’s the first time, but I’m really glad so many people are here to have a good time. I’m proud that Vinemont put on such a good show. This is what America’s about,” shared attendee Amber Lee.

Refreshments were graciously provided and required replenishment several times through the night from inside the South Vinemont Community Center.

Young Braxton Alexander sat on his mom’s lap and squealed with delight at each firework explosion, exclaiming, “Ooh, that’s a big one!” while clapping with glee.

His mom, Kristie Alexander, said, “We drove from Morgan County for the fireworks. I didn’t think it’d be this crowded, but it’s still better than anything we got at home. We’ll be back next year for sure.”

Enrique Pollard was also impressed with the event, which he attended with several friends and family members.

“I thought it was just going be a few fireworks, but this is really cool,” he smiled. “I’m really glad we came. We almost didn’t because we thought it would be kind of small and boring, but I’m surprised. This is just cool.”

After Sunday night’s large crowd, there is already talk of moving next year’s celebration to the ball fields to provide more adequate parking options.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.