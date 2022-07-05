ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Century Theater in Monterey closed after C02 leak

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey Fire says the Century Theater located at 1700 Del Monte Center in Monterey is closed Monday after a C02 leak.

Monterey Fire says the leak was reported at 5:30 p.m., and the building was evacuated due to the health risk.

The leak is being fixed, and Monterey County Public Health has been notified to resolve the issue.

Monterey Fire said the theater hopes to open for its first showings tomorrow, but there is no estimate for reopening yet.

