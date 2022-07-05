Keanu Reeves And Norman Reedus Are Working Together, And It Looks Like Daryl And Ted's Excellent Adventure

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

While Norman Reedus is wrapping up his run as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, his travel show Ride with Norman Reedus is still ongoing on AMC. The series first premiered in 2016, and it features the actor traveling around the world with a different guest to explore a city’s biker culture and various local spots. In an upcoming episode, he will do some exploring with Keanu Reeves, and it seems very Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, though more like Daryl & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

The official Instagram account for Nic & Norman’s, a restaurant owned by Norman Reedus and director and executive producer Greg Nicotero, posted a photo of Reedus and Keanu Reeves, who is known as Ted in the Bill & Ted franchise. It looks like the two will be teaming up for an upcoming episode of Ride in the Beehive State, a.k.a. Utah:

The upcoming episode will be part of Ride’s sixth season, which has yet to receive an official premiere date from AMC. It will be interesting to see what Reedus and Reeves will get into on the episode, and Reeves is definitely one of the bigger names who has appeared on the show.

It should be noted that Keanu Reeves hasn’t done much television over the years aside from TV movies, guest appearances, and the animated spinoff Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures in the '90s. He did appear as Tex for 13 of the 20 episodes of the American-Swedish comedy web series Swedish Dicks.

Some notable guests on Ride with Norman Reedus in previous seasons include Easy Rider’s Peter Fonda, TWD co-stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Melissa McBride, comedian Dave Chappelle, Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Rooker, Ryan Hurst, and Milo Ventimiglia, among others. There is no telling who else will join Reedus on his adventure, but with Keanu Reeves in tow for an episode, it's safe to say that fans have a lot to be excited about.

Aside from evidently checking out some of Utah’s greatest locations, Keanu Reeves is getting ready for John Wick: Chapter 4. The highly-anticipated fourth installment in the John Wick franchise will release next year, with Reeves returning as the titular character. The actor will also portray Caped Crusader Batman/Bruce Wayne in a voice role for DC League of Super-Pets, due to come out at the end of July 2022.

Norman Reedus, meanwhile, is staying busy as The Walking Dead prepares to end in the coming months. Initially, there was going to be a spinoff following Daryl and Melissa McBride’s Carol, though after McBride’s exit, there is no telling what will happen with it. Especially since it led fans to throw hate towards Reedus, though he found support from Jeffrey Dean Morgan and the franchise.

Fingers crossed that Ride with Norman Reedus gets a Season 6 premiere date soon! In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to keep updated on upcoming shows!

Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.