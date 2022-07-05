Fourth of July celebration at Lindsey Park helps vendors promote their businesses

This picturesque East Texas ranch is only 90 miles from Dallas but feels a million miles away from the noise of the big city. This flawless property boasts 125 manicured acres, fully fenced, with a 4-acre lake. The property’s two-level custom-built modern farmhouse has four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, a three-car garage, a two-car carport, and a swimming pool with a hot tub. The kitchen features two islands and commercial-grade appliances. Other features include central HVAC, a library, an office, and his and her separate master baths with heated floors. A guest house offers two bedrooms and one bath with a full kitchen, living room, and attached carport. Venture outside, where you will find a full workshop with storage, a bathroom, central HVAC, and a car lift. Feed your hobbies with the basketball court or a horse barn complete with a bathroom, tack room, and four horse stables.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO