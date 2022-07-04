ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountas' hat trick helps DC United beat Orlando City 5-3

 3 days ago

Taxiarchis Fountas scored three goals to help D.C. United beat Orlando City 5-3 on Monday night.

Fountas began his hat trick for United with two goals in three minutes early in the first half, and scored his third in the 51st.

United (5-9-2) also got goals from Kimarni Smith in the 74th and Nigel Robertha in second-half stoppage time.

Alexandre Pato, Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara each scored for Orlando (7-7-4).

United next plays on Friday against the Philadelphia Union on the road, and Orlando will host Inter Miami on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

