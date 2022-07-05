ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Telling Alaska’s Story: Herd shares for raw goat’s milk grow in popularity

By Lauren Maxwell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fresh and local are two words many people like to see when it comes to the food they eat, but for some, it’s also important in the milk they drink. At least that’s what Suzy and Mike Crosby have found when it comes to fresh, raw goat...

thecordovatimes.com

Alaska Fish News: State attracts 20 Alaska aqua-farm applications

Twenty applications for Alaska aquatic farm permits were received by the state by the April 30 deadline. That’s the highest number in 17 years, said Flip Pryor, statewide aquaculture section chief at the Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game which issues the permits. ADF&G partners with the state Dept....
ALASKA STATE
Phys.org

Birdwatching brings millions of dollars to Alaska

A committed and lucky birdwatcher in Alaska may see an elusive bluethroat north of the Brooks Range, catch a glimpse of the bold markings on a harlequin duck as it zips along an Interior river, encounter all four species of eider in Utqiaġvik, or take in the sounds of thousands of feeding shorebirds in the Copper River Delta.
ALASKA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Alaska on fire: Thousands of lightning strikes and a warming climate put Alaska on pace for another historic fire season

Alaska is on pace for another historic wildfire year, with its fastest start to the fire season on record. By mid-June 2022, over 1 million acres had burned. By early July, that number was well over 2 million acres, more than twice the size of a typical Alaska fire season. We asked Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center in Fairbanks, why Alaska is seeing so many large, intense fires this year and how the region’s fire season is changing. Why is Alaska seeing so many fires this year? There isn’t one simple answer. Early in the season, southwest Alaska...
ALASKA STATE
Rising inflation rates hit Alaskans on gas, transportation and food

‘There’s no one like me on the bench’: Alaska’s first Asian American woman to be sitting judge talks getting out of comfort zone. The Alaska Court System includes five state Supreme Court justices along with dozens of judges who serve in communities across the state. The large majority of those judges are based in Anchorage, and several of them are women who are now making up benches that are more reflective of the communities they serve. One of those women is Judge Jo-Ann Chung, who is the first female Asian American judge in Alaska, according to the Department of Law.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Fisheries Report July 7, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KYUK’s Anna Rose MacArthur reports on the close of subsistence salmon fishing on the Yukon. KRBD’s Raegan Miller offers a story about stream restoration in Ketchikan, and Angela Denning on budget cuts for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.
KETCHIKAN, AK
A Bad Trip in Polar Bear Country

My guide, we’ll call him Hank, picks me up from the Fairbanks airport and makes multiple stops to retrieve gear, all of which appears to date back to the Soviet era. In the truck, Hank shakes an old can of bear spray to see if it has anything left in it, before tossing it into the center console, where it begins to leak. My eyes blister, my throat thickens, and I roll down the window to gulp air. Hank coughs and cries but refuses to make a big deal about grizzly-grade pepper spray filling up the cab. He offers to close the lid to the console. I suggest that there’s no way his guests will be able to ride 414 miles on the Dalton Highway for two days without vomiting and passing out in the truck. He reluctantly agrees to ditch the bear spray. I reluctantly agree to stay on the tour. After all, he’s extending it to me as a press trip in hopes that I will write about his company.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Alaska wildlife in Kodiak #shorts

Either on land or on the water, Alaska wildlife is always on point. Kodiak brown bear, Sitka black tailed deer and a fox pup are the stars in this one.
KODIAK, AK
Rain moves into Southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska had another day with lightning strikes through the Interior, as weather changes are already showing up on the southwest shores of mainland Alaska. A low pressure system that cycled through the Aleutian Islands has delivered the first of several rounds of rain over the coming...
ALASKA STATE
Biden administration announces potential Cook Inlet oil and gas lease sale

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Biden administration has announced plans for a potential oil and gas lease sale in Cook Inlet in 2026, but at least one environmental advocacy group is hoping to stop it from happening. The leases are for units across roughly one million acres west of Homer....
JUNEAU, AK
Stretch your legs for epic views on these Alaska hikes

If you’re like me, you love to get outside and play after a day at the office, or even better, fill your days off with outdoor adventures. I mean, who doesn’t love a little physical exertion instead of laying on the couch?. If you’re looking for ways to...
ALASKA STATE
Is Sitka’s hotter-than-average inflation a touch of ‘Pipeline Fever’?

One reason inflation appears to sting a bit more in Alaska right now is because it is one of the few places in the country where prices actually dropped during the pandemic. The Alaska Department of Labor on Friday (7-1-22) published its latest issue of “Trends.” The magazine-style report examines changes in the cost of living in Alaska over the past year. And while some of the statistics – like the dip in prices in 2020 – are surprising, other statistics will sound familiar to Alaskans who lived through the pipeline boom.
SITKA, AK
Alaska’s June of ’22 set to go down as one of the driest ever

Anchorage just had its second warmest June on record, and the month is also expected to go down as one of the driest Junes ever statewide — if not the driest. That’s according to National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider, back for our Ask a Climatologist segment. And he says, while the meager June precipitation totals aren’t official yet, a drought designation for parts of the state is.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Cost of energy in Alaska up 25% this year

The first part of 2022 was significantly more expensive for Alaskans, with energy costs leading the charge. Overall, Alaskans paid 25% more for energy this year than last year. According to the Alaska Department of Labor, the cost of living in Alaska was 7.5% higher across all categories during the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Use auto pay to simplify your money management

The flower beds at Delaney Park in downtown Anchorage are full of color but the grass is not as some residents are concerned the 13-blocks of popular parkland aren’t receiving enough water. On today's edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you updates on the...
ALASKA STATE
Safe needle drop box installed in Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Just weeks ago, the city of Palmer installed a safe needle drop box as part of a long-running campaign to combat the public health hazards caused by improper needle disposal. Former interim Palmer City Council member Imran Chaudhry spearheaded the operation and said that he hopes...
PALMER, AK

