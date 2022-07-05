ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Severe thunderstorm watch for SE Wisconsin

By Reese Seberg
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article9:18 PM – Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Walworth, Jefferson and Waukesha counties until 10 PM. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for the following counties from 8 p.m. Monday...

wtmj.com

