PHOTOS: Gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspected gunman in a Fourth of July parade shooting “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting in Madison after he left Highland Park — where he is accused of killing seven and wounding several others. A judge denied bond on Wednesday for Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who was charged with […]
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting. A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting. At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
Robert E Crimo III, the suspect in a mass shooting on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago that police say acted alone and pre-planned the attack, has been charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder Tuesday.
Michael Schwartz, his wife and grandchild were all attending the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, when shots rang out. He talks about what he witnessed and says the shooter wasn't on a roof, as authorities claim.
