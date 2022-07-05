ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ogwumike scores 23, Sparks beat Mercury for 3rd straight win

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gUnnVMs00

Nneka Ogwumike had 23 points and nine rebounds, Liz Cambage added 19 points and seven rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 78-75 on Monday night.

Los Angeles (10-11) has won three straight, including an 84-74 victory over New York on Sunday.

Jordin Canada made two free throws with 35.3 seconds left to give Los Angeles a two-possession lead. Diana Taurasi made two free throws at the other end after being fouled on a drive into the lane.

Ogwumike had a baseline jumper roll out with 9.6 seconds left and Taurasi failed to hit the rim on a 3-point try for Phoenix. But Ogwumike grabbed the rebound and made 1 of 2 free throws for a three-point lead. Skylar Diggins-Smith was off the mark on a heave from midcourt at the buzzer.

Lexie Brown added 14 points, and Canada and Katie Lou Samuelson each added 10 points for Los Angeles.

Diggins-Smith led Phoenix (9-14) with 22 points. Taurasi had 13 points and six assists, and Sophie Cunningham and Shey Peddy each scored 10.

——

More AP women’s basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC News

WNBA star Maya Moore has baby with now-husband she helped free from prison

Basketball star turned activist Maya Moore and her husband, Jonathan Irons, are now parents to a baby boy. Moore and Irons revealed exclusively on "Good Morning America" Tuesday that they welcomed their first child, a son named Jonathan Hughston Irons Jr., in February. Moore and Irons wed in 2020, shortly...
BASKETBALL
Los Angeles Times

USWNT beat Jamaica 5-0 at CONCACAF W Championship

MONTERREY, Mexico — Sophia Smith scored twice in the opening minutes and the U.S. women’s national team edged closer to a spot in the 2023 World Cup with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday in the CONCACAF W Championship. With two victories at the W Championship, the...
SOCCER
ABC News

ABC News

731K+
Followers
163K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy