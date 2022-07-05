ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Porch collapses with 7 people on it in Fort Collins

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVBWg_0gUnnUU900
Porch collapses with 7 people on it – Fort Collins – Poudre Fire

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – A porch collapsed with 7 people on it along the 200 block of Clover Lane in Fort Collins Monday evening.

Poudre Fire said they headed to the scene of the emergency at roughly 7:30 p.m., where all of the seven people that were on the structure at the time of the collapse were able to remove themselves before being monitored and examined by medical personnel.

One person in this accident did end up going to a nearby hospital.

We will update you more on this incident as information is released.

Comments / 8

Tana
2d ago

Great reporting! Now how about some insight into the stolen and election fraud ! Oh wait. You aren’t suppose to report on that cuz it goes against the narrative

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denver7 News KMGH

Coroner identifies 3 found dead at home in Greeley

DENVER – The Weld County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the three people found dead inside a home in Greeley in what police said was a possible murder-suicide. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Greeley police were asked to do a well-being check on a family at a home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road “after concerning text messages were received,” a police spokesperson said.
GREELEY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Fort Collins, CO
Accidents
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Colo#Clover#Accident#Poudre Fire
Colorado Daily

Weapons call at Fairview High parking lot ends with self-inflicted gunshot

Boulder police said officers responded to a report of an armed man at the Fairview High School parking lot on Friday night, and that the man then shot himself. Police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said police received a report of a person with a gun in the parking lot of Fairview High, 1515 Greenbriar Blvd., at around 9 p.m. Friday.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado Daily

Emergency crews put out truck fire in Boulder

Boulder emergency crews were able to put out a truck fire near the intersection of 30th Street and Arapahoe Avenue this morning. The fire was first reported at about 10:45 a.m. when witnesses said a generator on the back of a pickup truck caught fire, as the truck pulled into a turn lane on westbound Arapahoe Avenue at 30th Street, yards from a gas station.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

3 found dead inside Greeley home

Three people were found dead inside a Greeley home over the 4th of July holiday weekend. On July 2, police went to check on a family that lived at the home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road, after receiving reports of concerning text messages. Officers found three people...
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
broomfieldenterprise.com

Semi driver cited in multi-car crash in Broomfield

The driver of the semi-truck involved in Friday’s multi-car crash on Northwest Parkway in Broomfield has been cited, according to the Broomfield Police Department. Erick Bencomo, 21, was cited for a red light violation, careless driving resulting in injury, driving without a valid driver’s license, and operating a commercial motor vehicle without a CDL.
Denver7 News KMGH

US 34 reopens near Wiggins after deadly crash

DENVER — U.S. Highway 34 was closed for hours as Colorado State Patrol investigates a deadly, head-on crash west of Wiggins. The crash was reported at 3:24 a.m. on Highway 34 at mile marker 144, which is near Empire Reservoir, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis. The report came in as a head-on collision, Lewis said.
WIGGINS, CO
Colorado Daily

Man, woman rescued in separate falls on Mount Sanitas Trail in Boulder

Boulder County rescuers wound up helping two injured people while responding to a call about an injured hiker on the Mount Sanitas Trail in Boulder on Monday. According to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release, the agency received a call about a woman who had injured her ankle while hiking at approximately 12:30 p.m.
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver police conduct death investigation

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Police are currently conducting a death investigation. Reports came in around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday evening that Denver officers had launched an investigation into a death that allegedly occurred along the 11200 block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Information on the identity of...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy