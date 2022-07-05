ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Hopewell Police: Driver on city street shot at by someone in a speeding car

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 2 days ago
HOPEWELL − Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Monday night where the shot was fired from a speeding car.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Cedar Level Road near Wilmington Avenue. Police Lt. Jacquita Allen said in an email that the victim was northbound on Cedar Level Road when a dark-colored Volkswagen sports utility vehicle came speeding up behind it. As the SUV passed, someone inside it shot into the victim’s vehicle.

After the shot was fired, Allen said, the SUV sped away.

Police did not get a description of anyone inside the SUV.

An investigation into the drive-by is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

