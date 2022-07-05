ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

#BikingForBalls: Cross-country journey raising awareness for testicular cancer

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Losen_0gUnnMfZ00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - While many of us were celebrating the Fourth of July, one college student from England was on the verge of completing a monumental journey in Hampton Roads. He rode his bike across the U.S. to raise awareness about testicular cancer.

The journey is called “#BikingForBalls: Across the States in 40 Days."

Since May 28, 20-year-old James Gray, who's attending Newcastle University in England, has biked across 10 states for more than 3,800 miles and has raised more than $76,000.

His dad, David, has been following him every step of the way.

This ride is supporting the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation in the U.S. and the Oddballs Foundation in the UK.

Gray was in Williamsburg Monday night, not far from his last stop.

In a conversation with News 3 anchor and reporter Zak Dahlheimer, Gray says it was information he got in college about testicular cancer and his goal of wanting a challenge that sparked his quest.

“I’m excited to kind of get it finished and kind of quite relieved. I think my legs will be looking forward to a day off as well, more than anything else,” Gray said.

He also spoke about the stigma surrounding testicular cancer.

“It does have a stigma around it with testicular cancer. And men, boys, we don’t want to talk about it,” Gray said. “We think there’s a big opportunity to lay a platform to hopefully go on and make a difference in the awareness of testicular cancer out here in the States.”

Gray completed his journey in Yorktown Beach Tuesday afternoon.

James Gray #BikingForBalls last stop

You can see Gray's journey on Instagram and read more about how you can help support this mission here.

Related: News 3 Anchor Zak Dahlheimer shares story of fighting testicular cancer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Administrator of York Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and The Hamilton Assisted Living Chosen As Future Leader in Long-Term and Post-Acute Care

YORK-One local employee in the healthcare field has been chosen to participate in a distinguished national program as a future leader in the industry. Virginia Health Services announced on Monday, June 27 that Elizabeth Cabusora, administrator of York Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and The Hamilton Assisted Living in York County, has been chosen by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) as a national, future leader in long-term and post-acute care.
YORK COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Library of Virginia helps Billy Porter discover family history

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Library of Virginia recently helped an award-winning actor and singer discover his roots in the commonwealth. As part of the newest season of the genealogy TV show “Who Do You Think You Are?”, Billy Porter traveled to Richmond to discover his family history and visited the Library of Virginia to see 19th-century records relating to his ancestors.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
Williamsburg, VA
Society
Yorktown, VA
Society
Williamsburg, VA
Health
City
Yorktown, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Testicular Cancer#Hampton Roads#Raising Awareness#Newcastle University#The Oddballs Foundation
thenewjournalandguide.com

Community Happenings: Vol. 122, No. 26, July 7 – July 13, 2022

Coalition of Concerned Clergy and Congressman Scott Assist Displaced Residents. The Coalition of Concerned Clergy (CCOC) and Congressman Bobby Scott raised $20, 000 over the holiday weekend to deliver financial support to the displaced residents of Seaview Loft Apartments on 28th Street in Newport News. Dr. Tremayne Johnson, President of...
WTKR News 3

Lawmakers mark signing of 'Keep Kids Fed Act' with visit to Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. - Local congressional lawmakers received a first-hand look at how a recently-passed bill could help feed hungry families. Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA03) and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA02) joined staff for Sens. Tim Kaine (D) and Mark Warner (D), along with state lawmakers, for a tour of the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore on Thursday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital begins repaving project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Sentra Princess Anne Hospital is beginning a new paving project Tuesday, July 5, that will continue through the end of the year. According to a press release, the over $680,000 project will consist of milling worn surfaces, laying down two inches of new asphalt, and re-striping parking spaces, speedbumps, and other wayfinding aids.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
WTKR News 3

Military Circle Mall vaccination site temporarily closed effective 'immediately' due to funding change

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health said the Military Circle Mall community vaccination clinic will temporarily close, effective "immediately," after the program providing funding for the clinic experienced an unexpected funding change. According to the VDH, the Pharmacy Precision Clinic program was responsible for funding the Norfolk vaccination...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Local teen is nation’s ‘Blues Kid of the Year’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — He’s too young for a broken heart but that hasn’t stopped Kayden Marquez from playing the blues. His love for the guitar started after a trip to the beach when he was only 7 years old. “After buying him a ukulele in a Virginia Beach surf shop, he started playing […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy