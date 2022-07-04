Two seriously injured following plane crash at Ellet Community Center in Akron

Two people, a male pilot and a female passenger, were seriously injured when their Cessna Skyhawk crashed in the parking lot of the Ellet Community Center a little after 7 p.m. Monday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago said the two were taken to a local hospital following the crash, but hr did not have additional information on their conditions.

He said the plane had been heading southwest toward the Akron Fulton Airport.

According to information on the flight tracking app FlightAware, the aircraft departed at 4:31 p.m. from an airfield outside Scranton, Pennsylvania, and flew to Akron when it suddenly lost altitude before crashing a mile northeast of the airfield.