ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Two seriously injured following plane crash at Ellet Community Center in Akron

By Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVVO8_0gUnnKu700

Two people, a male pilot and a female passenger, were seriously injured when their Cessna Skyhawk crashed in the parking lot of the Ellet Community Center a little after 7 p.m. Monday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago said the two were taken to a local hospital following the crash, but hr did not have additional information on their conditions.

He said the plane had been heading southwest toward the Akron Fulton Airport.

According to information on the flight tracking app FlightAware, the aircraft departed at 4:31 p.m. from an airfield outside Scranton, Pennsylvania, and flew to Akron when it suddenly lost altitude before crashing a mile northeast of the airfield.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Bullet Fired From Across Lake Kills Ohio Woman Sitting on Her Couch

A 26-year-old woman from Akron, Ohio, was struck by a bullet that came from across the lake in front of her home and through her front window while she was relaxing on the couch, 3News WKYC reports. Akron police arrived at Chelsea Jones’ house around 11:55 p.m. Monday, where they found Jones with a gunshot wound to the head. “It appears the bullet came through the front window,” according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Investigators ultimately found bullet casings on a boat dock near the Summit Lake Community Center, located on the other side of the lake. Jones later died from her injuries Tuesday afternoon after being taken to a hospital. Akron police and the medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate the incident.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Akron, OH
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Santiago
cleveland19.com

25-year-old woman shot in the head in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head late Monday evening while inside her home, Akron police said. Officers said it appears an unknown person shot a gun nearby and the bullet went through the victim’s front window in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Blvd. just before midnight.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Flightaware#Traffic Accident#Cessna Skyhawk#The Akron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
newsonthegreen.com

Bear sightings stir residents; relocated bear killed

Sandra Scott knew there had been bears in the vicinity of her home on South Albright McKay Road. Neighbors have seen them over the years, and there have been times when she was outside at night and heard something large in the woods snapping trees, and could only surmise it was a bear.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy