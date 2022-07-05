Dodgers: Watch PGA Golf Chug His Beer in Epic Fashion on LA Jumbotron

Dodger Stadium is no stranger to celebrities, especially celebrity athletes. But over the weekend, a local pro golf player made quite the appearance on Dodger Stadium Diamond Vision.

The Dodger stadium cameras located PGA golfer Max Homa and quickly splashed him on one of the massive in-stadium screens. Homa, who attended Valencia High School golfed collegiately at Cal, did not shy away from the moment.

After noticing he was on the big screen, Homa quickly went bottoms-up on his Bud Light tall can and the acknowledged the crowd.

Compared to the viral beer chugs of NFL lineman at NHL hockey games, it was a clean exchange, devoid of the golfer sullying his t-shirt, but he did spill a few drops of America's favorite light lager on his Dodgers hat.

Homa is set to compete in the The Open Championship, one of the four official PGA major championships, at St. Andrews. The tournament begins on July 14th.

Safe to say, Dodgers fans have found their guy to root for.