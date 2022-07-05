ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Watch PGA Golf Chug His Beer in Epic Fashion on LA Jumbotron

By Staff Writer
 2 days ago
Dodger Stadium is no stranger to celebrities, especially celebrity athletes. But over the weekend, a local pro golf player made quite the appearance on Dodger Stadium Diamond Vision.

The Dodger stadium cameras located PGA golfer Max Homa and quickly splashed him on one of the massive in-stadium screens. Homa, who attended Valencia High School golfed collegiately at Cal, did not shy away from the moment.

After noticing he was on the big screen, Homa quickly went bottoms-up on his Bud Light tall can and the acknowledged the crowd.

Compared to the viral beer chugs of NFL lineman at NHL hockey games, it was a clean exchange, devoid of the golfer sullying his t-shirt, but he did spill a few drops of America's favorite light lager on his Dodgers hat.

Homa is set to compete in the The Open Championship, one of the four official PGA major championships, at St. Andrews. The tournament begins on July 14th.

Safe to say, Dodgers fans have found their guy to root for.

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
