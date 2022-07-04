Springhill police chief issues curfew; violation could amount in fine, jail time

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In response to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Shelter-in-Place order, a curfew for Springhill, La., has been issued effective immediately, according to Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd.

The curfew will be from the hours of 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. for all citizens, except in the case of true emergencies, or are going to work or to the hospital.

The curfew will remain in effect until the crisis is over. This will be in effect until this crisis is over.

The previous juvenile curfew issued last week remains in place, Lynd said.

In Louisiana Law, an emergency bill gives the chief law enforcement officer of a municipality the authority to preserve life and property. Lynd said in recent days, there has been an increase in property and violent crimes.

The law giving municipalities’ chief law enforcement officer the authority to issue a curfew is in Title 14, Louisiana’s criminal statutes, and penalties for violating emergency curfews in place can be up to a $500 fine and/or six months in jail.