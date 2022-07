LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say two missing boys are safe after a search for their whereabouts Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The 12-year-old and 10-year-old, who were last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening, were later located, according to LPD. They add that one was safely located, while the other returned home.

