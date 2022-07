(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson is talking about how she was only one of four incumbent board members to win re-election June 14th. "A lot of it had to do in my opinion with teacher union endorsements. Two years ago there were 4 seats up and they did not endorse any incumbents and 3 of their endorsees were elected and one incumbent that wasn't endorsed and the exact same thing happened this election," said Nelson.

