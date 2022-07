Providence firefighter Cameron Moquin is ending his campaign for the seat in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District. "After a great deal of consideration and reflection, and in light of the fact that RI Congressional District 2 is now a battleground, I've made the decision to withdraw my candidacy for US House of Representatives RI-2," Moquin said in a statement emailed to NBC 10 political reporter Brian Crandall. "My campaign is simply not prepared to enter a battle that risks losing a House seat to Republicans."

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO