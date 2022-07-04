ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STOP THE BIG LIE THAT IS DIVIDING AMERICANS

By editor@eastcountymagazine.org
eastcountymagazine.org
 2 days ago

That all changed when I saw Trump turn my Republican Party into a Trump Cult. If you are a Trump supporter it may be hard to hear this. It may be hard to accept that former President Trump betrayed...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Comments / 0

MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
Donald Trump
#Americans#Big Lie#Republican Party
MSNBC

Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “Donald Trump isn’t interested in our democracy.”

On Friday, Donald Trump made his first public remarks since the Jan. 6 hearings began and called out Mike Pence and Bill Barr for not following through with his scheme to overturn the election. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett isn’t surprised. “Donald Trump is not interested in our democracy,” she tells Sam Stein. “He’s interested in power…and creating a slush fund from the Big Lie for his own monetary gain so of course he’s not going to be upset about that.” Yet, Trump remains a force in the GOP. He’s still the most popular figure in the Republican Party and Rep. Plaskett notes that many on the right will “do anything to stay in the good graces of Donald Trump and stay in the good graces of what they call the base, many of whom have white supremacist, racist, anti-semitic, anti-American sentiments.”June 19, 2022.
AOL Corp

Conservative commentator calls out Trump for raising money on lies

On Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight, conservative commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart spoke about former President Trump and his political organizations covering legal costs for witnesses testifying before the January 6 committee. The money used to pay attorney fees is reportedly from the hundreds of millions of dollars Trump raised following the 2020 election while pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen. Stewart pointed out that the people footing the bill for this are Trump supporters that may not have much money to spend.
