LeBron James reacted on social media this week to a big dunk by his son, Bronny, that went viral. Bronny played in an AAU showcase event called “The Battle” this past weekend. On Monday, Hoop Central re-posted a video of Bronny’s ferocious dunk to their Twitter page. In the video, Bronny was seen throwing down a vicious right-handed dunk, while his dad was on the bench dressed in a neon shirt. Rayvon Griffith, Bronny’s teammate with their AAU club “The Blue Chips,” slammed down another big dunk in the video that got LeBron out of his chair as well.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO