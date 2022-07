Maroon 5 recently announced they would be coming to Fargo, North Dakota this Summer after cancelling back in 2020. They cancelled the show because of the Coronavirus pandemic. News came only a few months ago, back in April that a new show would take place at the FARGODOME Friday, August 12th, 2022. According to ValleyNewsLive, this new show has now also been cancelled. You can also see this update on the FARGODOME's website.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO