HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple who was sound asleep was startled to find out two thieves, whom they believe to be teens, had broken into their home in Montrose. On July 1 at about 1 a.m., Brian West said he and his wife were sleeping and woke up to their dog barking. After seeing no one downstairs, West checked his doorbell camera footage.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO