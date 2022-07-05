ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Morgan scores twice and US women down Haiti 3-0

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsNCT_0gUnkK0k00
Mexico Soccer Concacaf Women´s Championship United States' Alex Morgan goes for a header during a CONCACAF Women'Championship soccer match against Haiti in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Fernando Llano)

MONTERREY, Mexico — (AP) — Alex Morgan scored a pair of first-half goals and the U.S. women's national team defeated Haiti 3-0 on Monday night in the opening match of the CONCACAF W Championship.

The tournament determines the region's four direct berths in the 2023 Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Midge Purce also scored for the United States, which has won the past two World Cups.

Morgan opened scoring for the U.S. in the 16th minute with a heel flick off a pass from Mallory Pugh that got past Haiti goalkeeper Lara Larco.

Morgan's second goal came on a header in the 23rd minute.

Haiti was awarded a penalty in the 42nd but Roselord Borgella's attempt hit the post and caromed away. Borgella was handed a red card in the 45th, but video review rescinded the call and she was given a yellow.

The United States appeared to score on an own goal in the 78th, but Megan Rapinoe was ruled offside. Purce scored her fourth international goal in the 84th.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski praised Morgan and said he was pleased with the result, although there's things to work on before the Americans face Jamaica on Thursday.

“On the other side, we gave up a lot of opportunities, gave up a penalty kick. That’s something we’re going to have to do better and tie up a few things for the next game,” Andonovski said.

Eight teams are split into two groups for the W Championship. The top two finishers in each group earn World Cup berths. The third place finishers in each group advance to a 10-team intercontinental playoff, to be held in New Zealand in February.

The winner of the W Championship also earns a spot in the 2024 Olympics.

Haiti has never qualified for a World Cup or an Olympics.

In the group's late match, Khadija Shaw scored in the eighth minute and Jamaica held on to defeat Mexico 1-0 in the late match.

Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago are in the other group.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Jamaica live stream: Watch Concacaf W Championship online, TV start time for U.S. women's soccer

The United States women's national team will square off against Jamaica in Matchday 2 of the Concacaf W Championship. The USWNT are coming off of a 3-0 win against Haiti and Jamaica defeated Mexico 1-0 to open the tournament as both teams sit atop Group A standings. A win for either side will put them in prime position to win the group with one game remaining.
UEFA
SB Nation

Arsenal Women at the 2022 Euros: who is playing, when, and how to watch

The Women’s European Championships kick off later today, when England host Austria. The Euros were originally due to be played during the summer of 2021 but were pushed back a year due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the men’s Euros as well as the Summer Olympics. There will be 12 players representing Arsenal Women this summer, with all matches in the US available to watch on ESPN, ESPN+, and Univision and TUDN. In the UK, coverage will be provided by the BBC. Here are Arsenal’s players, by group.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Khadija Shaw
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
SFGate

US women beat Jamaica 5-0 at the W Championship

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Sophia Smith scored twice in the opening minutes and the U.S. women's national team edged closer to a spot in the 2023 World Cup with a 5-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday in the CONCACAF W Championship. With two victories at the W Championship, the...
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USWNT dismantles Jamaica 5-0 at CONCACAF W Championship

The U.S. women’s national team left no doubts, dismantling Jamaica 5-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship and putting themselves on the brink of qualification for the 2023 World Cup. Sophia Smith’s early brace set the USWNT on their way, as an improved performance came with a fair scoreline at full time. The USWNT’s changes didn’t come with a cost, as Smith paced them to a 2-0 lead after just eight minutes. First, the spectacular: Naomi Girma opened the game up with a diagonal out to Smith on the right, where the Portland Thorns FC forward dinked the ball over defenders before...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Jamaica#Costa Rica#Monterrey#Americans
The Independent

Euro 2022 LIVE: England vs Austria early team news and build-up as Lionesses prepare for opener

Follow all the latest build-up and early team news ahead of Euro 2022 finally getting underway this evening when England take on Austria at Old Trafford.The Lionesses are hoping three points will lay down an early marker in Group A, which features Norway and Northern Ireland as well as tonight’s opponents. Austria are ranked 21st in Fifa’s world rankings and come into the fixture in good form after an impressive 1-0 victory over Belgium in their final warm-up match last week.There is legitimate belief that England could finally win their first-ever major women’s football tournament this summer, especially with...
FIFA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy