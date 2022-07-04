ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

A migrant survivor of the trailer: 'They couldn't breathe'

By SONIA PÉREZ D.
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0BOD_0gUnk4yN00
Guatemala US Migrants Death Mynor Cardona shows a photo on his cellphone of her daughter, Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás, at the hospital while receiving a visit, in Guatemala City, Monday, July 4, 2022. Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás is one of the survivors of the more than 50 migrants who were found dead inside a tractor-trailer near San Antonio, Texas. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros) (Oliver de Ros)

GUATEMALA CITY — (AP) — The advice of a friend to stay near the door of a semi-trailer may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly end that 53 other migrants met when the truck was abandoned last week on the outskirts of San Antonio.

Cardona Tomás, a 20-year-old from Guatemala’s capital, said in a phone interview Monday from her hospital bed that it was already hot on June 27 when she stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer.

The smugglers confiscated their cellphones and covered the trailer’s floor with what she believes was powdered chicken bouillon, apparently to throw off any dogs they might encounter at checkpoints. Sitting stuffed inside the stifling trailer with dozens of others, the powder stung her skin.

Remembering her friend's advice about staying near the door where it would be cooler, Cardona Tomás shared it with another friend she had made during the journey.

“I told a friend that we shouldn’t go to the back and should stay near (the entrance), in the same place without moving,” said Cardona Tomás, who is being treated at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio. That friend survived, too.

As the truck moved on, making additional stops to pick up more migrants, people began to cluster near the door like Cardona Tomás. She had no way to track the time.

“The people were yelling, some cried. Mostly women were calling for it to stop and to open the doors because it was hot, that they couldn’t breathe,” she said, still laboring a bit to speak after being intubated at the hospital.

She said the driver or someone else in the cab yelled back that “we were about to arrive, that there were 20 minutes left, six minutes.”

“People asked for water, some had run out, others carried some,” she said.

The truck would continue stopping occasionally, but just before she lost consciousness it was moving slowly. She woke up in the hospital.

The driver and three others were arrested and charged by U.S. prosecutors.

Guatemala’s Foreign Ministry has said that 20 Guatemalans died in the incident, 16 of whom have been positively identified. Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro said he hoped the first bodies would be repatriated this week.

Cardona Tomás said the truck’s destination that day was Houston, though she was ultimately headed to North Carolina.

“She didn’t have a job and asked me if I would support her" in migrating to the U.S., her father, Mynor Cordón, said Monday in Guatemala City, where the family lives. He said he knew of other cases of children who just left without telling their families and ended up disappearing or dying so he decided to back her.

He paid $4,000 for a smuggler — less than half the total cost — to take her to the U.S. She left Guatemala on May 30, traveling in cars, buses and finally the semi-trailer in Texas.

“I didn’t know that she would travel in a trailer,” he said. “She told us it would be by foot. It seems like at the last moment the smugglers decided to put (her) in the trailer, along with two more friends, who survived. One of them is still in critical condition.”

Cordón had stayed in touch with his daughter up until the morning of June 27. Her last message to him that Monday was at 10:28 a.m. in Guatemala, or 11:28 a.m. in Texas. “We’re going to go in an hour,” she wrote.

It was not until late that night that Cardona Tomás’ family learned of the abandoned trailer. It was two more days before relatives in the United States confirmed that she was alive and hospitalized.

“We cried so much,” Cordón said. “I even was thinking where we were going to have the wake and bury her. She is a miracle.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
The Independent

Man admits to jumping on plane drinks trolley before screaming and stripping off mid-flight

A US man has admitted to leaping onto an airline drinks trolley mid-flight, before stripping off his clothes in the aisle of the plane, forcing the plane to divert.Adam Alexander Williams, of Washington, pled guilty to one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, reported the Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana on Thursday.Mr Williams had been travelling on an American Airlines flight from Seattle to Charlotte, North Carolina on 9 January, when he began behaving erratically. In the hearing, the US Attorney described how he shocked fellow passengers by leaping onto the drinks trolley and knocked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Miami plane crash: New web cam video emerges as pregnant woman among seven hurt

A pregnant woman was reportedly among the seven passengers injured when a pane carrying 126 people caught fire when its landing gear collapsed on the runway at Miami International Airport.The flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, crashed onto the tarmac at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, coming to a stop near the runway.Miami-Dade aviation department spokesperson Greg Chin said three people were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, while the remaining passengers were bussed from the site of the accident to the terminal. In total, seven passengers were reported injured – including a pregnant woman, airline RED Air...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Live webcam stream captures Miami plane crash

A live streaming webcam captured the moments when a jetliner from Red Air Flight crash-landed and caught fire on a Miami International Airport runway on Tuesday.PTZtv’s Miami Airport Cam showed the plane skidding through the tarmac before coming to stop in the grassy area.First responders from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue could be seen reaching the site of the crash as soon as the plane, carrying 126 passengers, came to a halt. At least seven passengers travelling on the plane from Santo Domingo to Miami were injured in the incident, according to local media reports.In the video shared with CBS...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guatemala
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy