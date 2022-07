NY Post | Dan Martin: Anthony Rizzo was scratched less than an hour before first pitch in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night due to lower back stiffness. The first baseman was on fire over his last five games, blasting three homers and recording an OPS of 1.181 during that span. Rizzo has 22 home runs on the season, tied for the fourth-most in Major League Baseball. After the game, manager Aaron Boone said that the team is hoping it will only be a day-to-day injury, but he might miss a couple days.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO