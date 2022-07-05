Two people extricated after late night car accident in Orcutt area late Saturday night

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

ORCUTT, Calif. – Two people had to be extricated from their vehicles and sustained critical injuries after a car accident in the Orcutt area late Saturday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Two cars collided on Union Avenue just after 10:20 p.m. on Saturday night, leaving two people trapped in the cars and needing extrication, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The two sustained critical injuries from the accident and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, Safechuck said.

The age, gender, and identity of the people were not available, and the California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.