ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

Man Killed, Another Critically Injured in July Fourth Shooting in Randolph, Mass.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man is dead and another is fighting for his life after they were shot outside an entertainment venue on the Fourth of July in Randolph, Massachusetts, officials announced. Randolph police responded to a parking area near the Mojitos Country Club for a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. Monday...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Ex-Corrections Officer Charged in 1988 Killing of 11-Year-Old NH Girl Faces Judge

The suspected killer of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay in Massachusetts over three decades ago pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Salem Superior Court Thursday. Marvin "Skip" McClendon Jr., a 75-year-old ex-corrections officer, was ordered held without bail in May in the deadly 1988 stabbing after being arrested in Alabama in April.
SALEM, NH
whdh.com

Man injured in North Andover fireworks incident identified

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man injured while handling fireworks in North Andover ahead of the town’s July Fourth show has been identified by several fire departments as Walter “Wally” Shaw, a firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician from Townsend. According to a GoFundMe page set up to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
NECN

Rescue Divers Searching for Person in Water Off Boston's Carson Beach

First responders are conducting a search for a person in the water off Carson Beach in South Boston Thursday, authorities said. Boston police confirmed that a fire rescue team was assisting state police with a search for a person in the water. Massachusetts State Police haven't immediately provided information. Divers...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Stoughton, MA
City
Avon, MA
State
Massachusetts State
County
Norfolk County, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Holbrook, MA
City
Milton, MA
City
Weymouth, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Braintree, MA
City
Randolph, MA
Randolph, MA
Crime & Safety
NECN

Investigation Underway in Brockton After Man Found Dead in Apartment

State and local police are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning at an apartment in Brockton, Massachusetts. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed an investigation is underway in the death of 55-year-old Jose Romero, of Brockton. Brockton police received a 911 call just before 8 a.m....
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Mass. State Police Trainee Accidentally Shoots Himself

A Massachusetts State Police trainee accidentally shot himself during a training exercise Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the agency said. The trainee suffered a "non-life threatening injury" after he accidentally discharged his gun during a training exercise at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree, state police said. He was conscious and alert and was taken to UMass Medical Center after being treated by academy medical staff.
NEW BRAINTREE, MA
NECN

Dorchester Man Charged in Connection With Fourth of July Weekend Shooting

A Dorchester man with prior gun convictions is being charged in connection with one of the numerous shootings in Boston over the Fourth of July weekend. Jason Meeks, 41, was ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on July 11. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm, fourth offense.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police K9 teams find three missing persons in three-day stretch

According to Massachusetts State Police, in one recent three-day stretch, K9s Barry, Bear and Caber — and their human partners — located three vulnerable missing persons. On June 23, just before noon, Trooper Nicholas D’Angelo and his partner Barry responded to assist Bolton Police with a search for a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who had walked from a driveway into the woods next to her home. Trooper D’Angelo requested the woman’s pillowcase and placed it down at the location where the woman was last seen to allow his dog to get the woman’s scent. The Trooper then deployed Barry, who immediately acquired a track. Barry tracked approximately 15 yards into the woods and alerted in an area of large, dense overgrown bushes. Trooper D’Angelo secured Barry, looked into the thick vegetation, and saw the missing woman crouched deep inside the overgrowth. The woman was not visible from the road or driveway. The woman was taken out of the woods and EMS responded to provide medical care.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mojitos Country Club
NECN

Ipswich Police Seek Public's Help to Identify Distributors of Hate Flyers

Ipswich police are asking for the public's help to figure out who is distributing flyers promoting a neo-Nazi group throughout town and across Massachusetts' North Shore communities. The flyers appear to be a recruiting attempt from the Nationalist Social Club, a group described by the Anti-Defamation League as an underground...
IPSWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of man killed outside of Massachusetts Country Club

Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office have joined Randolph Police in the investigation into a fatal shooting at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, in a parking area near the Mojito Country Club on Mazzeo Drive in Randolph. Two adult males wounded in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in construction accident in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a construction accident in Falmouth. The call came in on Kompass Drive shortly before 6:30 AM. According to reports, a man was pinned by the tailgate of a dump truck. Firefighters extricated the victim and transported him to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
NECN

Person Hospitalized After Dorchester Shooting

A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after a shooting on Wilcock Street in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight. Boston EMS said they took the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Boston police said they called in their Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Response Unit due to the extent of the person's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Most Guns Used in Boston Shootings Coming in From Other States, DA Says

Describing a July 4 weekend "wracked by gunfire throughout Boston," interim Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Thursday called on governors and legislators in states with "easy-access gun purchase laws" to consider the impacts their laws are having on cities like Boston. "We're seeing more daylight shootings on busy...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Framingham Police Ask for Help ID'ing Suspect in String of Break-ins

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are trying to find the suspect behind several break-ins over the Fourth of July weekend. Framingham police say multiple house breaks and attempted break-ins were reported during the late-night hours of Sunday and early morning hours of Monday in the area of Frost Street, Scott Drive, Livoli Road and Fairfield Road.
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy