Missing Niles man found dead

No foul play is suspected in the death of a Niles man who was reported missing Saturday evening and was found in the St. Joseph River two days later. Michigan State Police issued an endangered, missing advisory around 5 p.m. on Saturday for 28-year-old John Robertson after he left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle and threatened suicide. He was last seen at 706 Hickory St. in Niles, MSP said in the advisory.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- Four men from Battle Creek were arrested after allegedly breaking into multiple dispensaries and leading multiple police agencies on a 10-mile pursuit throughout the county, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to an alarm at the White Flower Cannabis Company in...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – The body of a 68-year-old Niles man was recovered Monday, July 4, near a boat slip in the Morrison Channel, St. Joseph police said. Michael Grant went missing late Saturday, July 2, at Pier 33 in the channel off the St. Joseph River. He was...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly shot the clerk of a Phillips 66 station after stealing something from the store, according to court records. On April 16, South Bend Police were dispatched to the Phillips 66 on North Portage in South Bend.
Indiana State Police HelicopterIndiana State Police. This past Monday, July 4, 2022, a routine air patrol took a serious turn for Indiana State Police pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval and Tactical Flight Officer, John Riggers, a corporal with the Capitol Police assigned to the Indiana State Police Special Operations Section.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly stalked a former partner for several months, according to the probable cause affidavit. Leon Lovelady, Jr., 29, was arrested on the charges of stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy, and domestic battery. On March 24, officers with the...
Goshen Police are investigating an apparent case of vandalism at Keystone R.V. Officers were called just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, to the 2700 block of Elders Drive, after an employee of the R.V. giant reporting finding the plant management offices vandalized with paint and bleach. They say...
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for two women who are accused of stealing a recruitment tent in Traverse City. According to authorities, the theft happened Monday at about 12:30 a.m. Surveillance video captured two women taking the tent that was set up on Union Street for the National Cherry Festival.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The funeral services for 28-year-old Rhema Harris, a St. Joseph County Correctional Officer, have been released. The viewing is scheduled for Saturday, July 9 from 10 - 11 a.m. at the New Horizons Outreach Ministry, 56165 Mayflower Road. The funeral service will be held from...
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WXMI) — The body of a Niles man, who was reported missing late Saturday night, was found in the Morrison Channel on Monday. The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety says 68-year-old Michael Grant from Niles was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 near slip 41 when he left to use the restroom around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and never returned.
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has issued a warning about an identity deception scam involving unordered packages. In this scam, police say people are getting a package at their address that they did not order. Then, someone shows up at the home claiming it’s their package.
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., a 68-year-old Niles man left his friends and family to use the restroom at Pier 33 near slip 41, and did not return, according to the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety. The man has been identified as Michael Grant, according...
ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a driver reported being flashed and shot at in Elkhart on Tuesday. At 4:15 p.m., an officer went to the 2500 block of Toledo Road for a shooting report. The caller said that at 6:12 a.m., he was driving...
Fire crews were called, early Wednesday afternoon, to a blaze at a duplex in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Elkhart. Crews were told there were children in the dwelling, but none were found during the investigation. One person made it out and was treated for smoke inhalation. A...
ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is warning the public of an identity deception scam involving unordered packages. According to reports, scammers are using victims’ information to purchase packages without the victim knowing. Victims reported that a suspect came to their address claiming an unwarranted package was...
STURGIS, Mich. – A man was arrested for allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, the Sturgis Police Department reported. At 7:56 p.m. on July 1, Sturgis Public Safety Officers saw a stolen vehicle traveling north on North Nottawa Road near Memorial Drive. Officers tried to...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly harassed girls and was seen running around naked on Notre Dame’s campus, according to the probable cause affidavit. Walter Schultz was arrested on three counts of public nudity. On Tuesday, officers with the Notre Dame Police...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a duplex in Elkhart on Wednesday afternoon that may have been intentionally set. Crews were called to the 900 block of Harrison Street around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. They were initially told there were four children inside at the time of the fire, but no children were found during their investigation.
MICHIGAN CITY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a husband and wife were pulled from the water at Washington Park Beach yesterday. At approximately 6:45 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched regarding two swimmers in deep water in the beach area of Lake Michigan who began to struggle against the current and went below the surface.
Comments / 0