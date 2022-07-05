The lives of the 'Lost Boys of Bucks County': Dean Finocchiaro, Thomas Meo, Jimi Patrick, Mark Sturgis

They've become known as the Lost Boys of Bucks County: four young men, three of them friends, who went missing over the Independence Day holiday in 2017 and whose bodies were found, more than a week later, buried on a Solebury farm.

Their killers are now serving life sentences in state prison.

Here are the stories of the victims of one of Bucks County's most brutal crime sprees.

Dean Finocchiaro: A 'free spirit' who loved fishing and extreme sports

Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown, was described by friends and family members as beautiful, passionate, courageous, fearless, adventurous, and sweet.

The 2016 graduate of Neshaminy High School enjoyed all-terrain vehicles, fishing and extreme sports. Before his death, he was a cook at Richman's Ice Cream & Burger Co. in Bristol Township.

"He was a loyal friend with a huge heart," a friend said at his funeral, which opened with a quote from reggae artist Bob Marley.

"Love the life you live, and live the life you love."

It was the Middletown teenager's favorite saying.

Finocchiaro "was high energy, extreme, a daredevil and fearless. He went from wheelie sneakers, to a scooter, skateboard, ice hockey and snowboard. Some of us cruise gently through life, but that was not Dean. He also loved fishing. I think that's what he did when he was resting up from extreme sports," his friend said.

His father, Anthony Finocchiaro, said during a court hearing that his son, born the week before Christmas, “loved to live life to its fullest.”

“He told us everything, even things we didn’t want to know. We miss his laugh. We miss his smile and especially his hugs ... his hugs were so heartfelt, I would give anything to have one again.”

Dean Finocchiaro funeral coverage:Dean Finocchiaro's love of life recalled at his funeral

Search for answers:As Sean Kratz trial begins, families say, ’We want the truth’

Thomas Meo: Friends and family made him happiest

Thomas Meo, 21, of Plumstead, graduated from Bensalem High School in 2014. He was on the school's varsity wrestling and track teams. He was a long-time friend of Mark Sturgis, with whom he worked in construction, and also was a friend of Finocchiaro's.

His girlfriend recalled him as "thoughtful, patient and understanding. He wanted nothing more than for those he loved to be happy."

He had a "steadfast work ethic" and a "striking individuality."

"He was never ashamed to be himself," she said. "You could always go by his word."

He loved fishing, visiting Philadelphia and eating at diners.

"Thomas was such a ray of sunshine, and one that can never and will never be put out."

Meo’s dad Chuck Meo III remembered his son as “happy and full of life.”

He said they were “like two kids on an adventure” during their fishing and camping trips. At Meo’s funeral, a young guy approached the grieving dad: “(He) said to me that Tom helped him with his drug problem and he wouldn’t be there if it was not for Tom.

On the day of Tom's death, his girlfriend had stopped by the gas station where he worked, and joined in a conversation with his co-workers about what made them happy.

“Tom said, ‘Money doesn’t make me happy; my family and friends do,'" his girlfriend recalled.

Thomas Meo's funeral coverageFuneral for first of four homicide victims in missing men case held in Philadelphia

At sentencing, families speak:'A piece of us will always be missing’

Jimi Taro Patrick: 'Brought happiness to everyone'

A student at Loyola University Maryland, Jimi Taro Patrick, 19, had just completed his freshman year as a business major on a full scholarship.

He graduated from Holy Ghost Prep in 2016, receiving distinguished honors in academics and participating in numerous community service projects at the Bensalem school. He was a member of the school's baseball team. Prior to attending Holy Ghost, he was a student at St. Andrew School in Newtown Township, and was a member of the parish.

As a child, he played baseball for the Council Rock Newtown Little League team and was on the travel team that won several tournaments and league trophies. He also played basketball for the St. Andrew Catholic Youth Organization league.

Patrick lived with his grandparents, Sharon and Rich Patrick, and had been working at a restaurant before his death.

At a prayer service after Patrick's death, a childhood friend remembered him as a kid with "so much energy. So outgoing. He always had a lot of friends. Just a really smart kid who cared about everybody. And that’s how I’ll remember him.

“He was a really good kid. He deserved the world. He was very smart, very intelligent. And I know he was taken way too soon. The world was taken away from him. The word 'heartbreaking' just keeps coming back to me. I don’t know what else to say. I’ll always miss him."

A Holy Ghost teacher described Patrick as unique, a mystery, compassionate, loyal and steadfast. He said Patrick loved a good party and was known for throwing a mean curve ball.

"You loved the adventure of living so much that not even death will keep you down," he said.

Classmates at Loyola, where a scholarship fund was created in his memory, remembered him for his fun spirit and contagious smile.

"He always had a smile on his face," said one student. "Wherever he went he always brought happiness to everyone."

Jimi Patrick funeral coverage:Hundreds gather at funeral for homicide victim Jimi Patrick

From J.D. Mullane:Four funerals concluded, ahead a crucible

Mark Sturgis: 'Unwavering loyalty' for his friends and family

Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, was the son of Aimee King and Mark Potash. He was friends with Meo and Finocchiaro.

At his funeral, numerous mourners wore green and black T-shirts with the words "Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal, but love leaves a memory that no one can steal" imprinted on the front in black letters and referred to Sturgis by his nickname, "Alpaca."

Strugis was a guitar player, and an athlete. His father described him as a good brother and son, and a good worker.

Mark Potash said his son was a loving man with a great sense of humor and “unwavering loyalty” to friends and family.

“I stare at his guitar wishing I could hear him play one more time,” said Potash, who loved to hear his son play “Stairway to Heaven.” “He was as good as you can get.“

In a statement “written through tears and pain,” his mother told the court: “You will never know the brother who walked in the door hoisting his little sister ... smothering her with kisses …You will never know the son with his giant heart."

Mark Sturgis funeral coverage:Mark Sturgis remembered at memorial service

Lawsuits filed:New round of lawsuits blames three DiNardo businesses in killings