Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Billings. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Golden Valley; Musselshell The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Musselshell County in central Montana Northeastern Golden Valley County in central Montana * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 558 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Deadmans Basin Reservoir, or 27 miles east of Harlowton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Musselshell and northeastern Golden Valley Counties. This replaces the warning previously in effect for this area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO