Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Cobb, North Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Baldwin; Jasper; Jones; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Baldwin, southwestern Putnam, northeastern Jones and southeastern Jasper Counties through 830 PM EDT At 804 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Willard, or 7 miles east of Monticello, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Eatonton, Monticello, Shady Dale, Ethridge, Central Georgia Experiment Stn, Hillsboro, Resseaus Crossroads, Stanfordville, Warfield, Adgateville, Blountsville and Willard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BALDWIN COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO