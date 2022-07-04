TikTok confirms its China-based employees CAN access US user data: CEO says video sharing platform is now running on servers in Texas

A British woman living with multiple sclerosis has said “I’m pinching myself” after making a CrossFit world final.Leila Ives, 34, was diagnosed with MS in January 2018 and only a few months later started CrossFit to prove to herself she could “still do things a normal person could do”.Ms Ives, from Brough, Yorkshire, will now fly to Wisconsin in the United States in early August to compete for a spot on the podium in Nobull CrossFit Games’ Adaptive Neuromuscular category.“For me, it’s a massive thing to represent the UK’s MS community and show that even living with an illness, you...

12 MINUTES AGO