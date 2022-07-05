Montanans gather to rally for human rights

MISSOULA, Mont. - Over 100 people gathered at the Missoula County Court House to rally for what they believe are basic human rights.

The rally divided into two groups with one half staying at the court house, and the other marching through town on Orange Street and S Higgins.

Participants were sharing a mobile speaker where they took turn giving speeches, while also toting signs that read "No Freedom, No Independence Day" and "Protect Legal, Safe Abortion".

Rally organizers said they are marching to defend their reproductive rights, women's rights, child welfare, and protesting for equality against inequality.

The rally in Missoula lasted until six pm, but similar events also took place in Billings this morning and with a rally after a Fourth of July parade through downtown Great Falls.