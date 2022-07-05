Madison County saw record year for tourism in 2021
FOX54 News
3 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department released a report last week saying that the Huntsville-Madison County area welcomed a record 3.7 million people in 2021. The total travelers was just one marker of success for the tourism industry last year. The 38-page report showed that in almost...
Huntsville City Council President John Meredith hosted a public discussion on Tuesday with officials to inform residents about important road projects that may have caused a traffic tie-up or two this summer.
Officials in Athens and Limestone County hope new luxury apartments coming to the area are the continuation of expansion in the state’s fastest-growing county. A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for Gateway Village at Swan Creek Luxury Apartments. The 256-unit complex, located at 16132 Athens-Limestone Blvd., will take about two years to construct.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you like to brag about your landscaping skills and think yours are the best in the neighborhood, then Huntsville City Officials have something that’s right up your alley, er, driveway?. “A Cut Above” is a summer landscaping challenge for anyone living within District...
The U.S. Postal Service is holding a job fair in multiple locations on Friday, July 8, and in Huntsville on July 9. Postal officials will be onsite to answer employment questions and to assist candidates with the application process between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at each of these locations.
"We applaud them for taking strict guidelines on those four chemicals, but they're unregulating and ignoring thousands of other PFAS chemicals out there." Work is expected to wrap up around 2 p.m. Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Betty Cobb described as...
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — The Lincoln Health System is now officially a part of Huntsville Hospital Health System’s (HHHS) growing network across the Tennessee Valley. The 40-year lease agreement went into full effect on Friday, July 1, with the HHHS assuming full control and responsibility for operating...
The U.S. Post Office is looking for workers in North Alabama. Hiring fairs are set for July 8 at multiple post offices in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties. Jobs are for mail carriers and support staff, with pay between $18 and $19 per hour. Postal officials will be onsite to...
Developers have broken ground on a new hotel brand coming to Huntsville. Called WaterWalk, it is located at 1550 Perimeter Parkway NW near the intersection of Research Park Boulevard and University Drive. The 126-room building is set to open in fall 2023. The concept offers both “Live” and “Stay” options...
At the Armed Forces Celebration luncheon, Redstone leadership inducted the 2022 class of Redstone Arsenal Good Neighbors – retired Brig. Gen. Bob Drolet, Annette Hall, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charlie Miller and Mike Ward. The Good Neighbor program was founded in 2010 to recognize members from the Tennessee Valley...
HUNTSVILLE – The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is collaborating with the local Alabama Career Center, the Alabama Community College System, local nonprofits, and community agencies to help bridge the gap between the under-resourced job seeker and our employers. The ReLaunch Career Fair will provide opportunities for individuals who are changing...
This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. Customers of Birmingham Water Works pay more for their water than most customers in the 10 largest cities in Alabama, based on a survey of water rates by the Lede. Only customers in Montgomery pay more.
Their lease was up in June, and it was decision time. After four years in South Huntsville, ChuckWagon BBQ co-owner Stephen Holley elected to close that location. Their last day open was July 2. ChuckWagon’s flagship Madison restaurant remains open. Holley chalks up the SoHu closure to “the COVID...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Back-to-school will be here before you know it. Most kids in Alabama go back to school at the beginning of August. Teachers go back even earlier. And a new school year means new school supplies...and the Alabama Back-to-School Tax-Free Weekend 2022 from July 15-17. Want to help students and teachers that need school supplies? Here's how you can help. Need supplies for your students? Giveaways are coming up.
A Morgan County Cemetery has recently been added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s historic cemetery register. Lawrence Cove Community Cemetery is in Eva. The Alabama Historical Commission created the registery to recognize Alabama’s historic cemeteries and to encourage their continued preservation. The Lawrence Cove Cemetery is the 15th cemetery in Morgan County to be listed in the Alabama registry that now features 979 cemeteries statewide. During a recent cleanup at the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, a field stone grave marker was discovered, and after washing the mud off of it, an inscription was discovered that read “W.W. Drinkard, born on Sept. 8, 1873 and died on Feb. 4, 1886. Athelia Woodall Gibbs worked tirelessly to see the cemetery added to the historic registry. Community fish fry.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 cases have reached the highest numbers since February. Dr. Wes Stubblefield, North Alabama’s district medical officer for the state health department, said while the numbers are rising, the severity of the strains is lowering. “That immunity is starting to wear off,” Dr. Stubblefield said....
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - John Menefee’s grave sits on a quiet hill in the middle of the Decatur woods. Menefee defied the British during the American Revolution. When Alabama became a state, he served as the first judge of Cotaco County, now known as Morgan County. His burial spot...
Five years in the making, a waterfront development in northeast Alabama with an overall price tag topping $30 million is now drawing in crowds. Guntersville City Harbor began opening earlier this spring with a roster of restaurants, bars, shops and a niche hotel overlooking Lake Guntersville. “The response has been...
