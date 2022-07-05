ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Madison County saw record year for tourism in 2021

 3 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department released a report last week saying that the Huntsville-Madison County area welcomed a record 3.7 million people in 2021. The total travelers was just one marker of success for the tourism industry last year. The 38-page report showed that in almost...

themadisonrecord.com

U.S. Postal Service to host job fairs on July 8 and 9

The U.S. Postal Service is holding a job fair in multiple locations on Friday, July 8, and in Huntsville on July 9. Postal officials will be onsite to answer employment questions and to assist candidates with the application process between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at each of these locations.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Update on Old Madison Pike construction project

"We applaud them for taking strict guidelines on those four chemicals, but they're unregulating and ignoring thousands of other PFAS chemicals out there." Work is expected to wrap up around 2 p.m. Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Betty Cobb described as...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. Post Office to host job fairs in 3 North Alabama counties

The U.S. Post Office is looking for workers in North Alabama. Hiring fairs are set for July 8 at multiple post offices in Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties. Jobs are for mail carriers and support staff, with pay between $18 and $19 per hour. Postal officials will be onsite to...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Developers break ground on new 'live' and 'stay' hotel in Huntsville

Developers have broken ground on a new hotel brand coming to Huntsville. Called WaterWalk, it is located at 1550 Perimeter Parkway NW near the intersection of Research Park Boulevard and University Drive. The 126-room building is set to open in fall 2023. The concept offers both “Live” and “Stay” options...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Redstone honors good neighbors in community

At the Armed Forces Celebration luncheon, Redstone leadership inducted the 2022 class of Redstone Arsenal Good Neighbors – retired Brig. Gen. Bob Drolet, Annette Hall, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charlie Miller and Mike Ward. The Good Neighbor program was founded in 2010 to recognize members from the Tennessee Valley...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Job seekers invited to ReLaunch Career Fair on July 18 & 19 in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE – The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is collaborating with the local Alabama Career Center, the Alabama Community College System, local nonprofits, and community agencies to help bridge the gap between the under-resourced job seeker and our employers. The ReLaunch Career Fair will provide opportunities for individuals who are changing...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Tourism
News Break
Politics
FOX54 News

School supply drives, giveaways underway; back-to-school tax free weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Back-to-school will be here before you know it. Most kids in Alabama go back to school at the beginning of August. Teachers go back even earlier. And a new school year means new school supplies...and the Alabama Back-to-School Tax-Free Weekend 2022 from July 15-17. Want to help students and teachers that need school supplies? Here's how you can help. Need supplies for your students? Giveaways are coming up.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

County cemetery added to historic register

A Morgan County Cemetery has recently been added to the Alabama Historical Commission’s historic cemetery register. Lawrence Cove Community Cemetery is in Eva. The Alabama Historical Commission created the registery to recognize Alabama’s historic cemeteries and to encourage their continued preservation. The Lawrence Cove Cemetery is the 15th cemetery in Morgan County to be listed in the Alabama registry that now features 979 cemeteries statewide. During a recent cleanup at the Lawrence Cove Cemetery, a field stone grave marker was discovered, and after washing the mud off of it, an inscription was discovered that read “W.W. Drinkard, born on Sept. 8, 1873 and died on Feb. 4, 1886. Athelia Woodall Gibbs worked tirelessly to see the cemetery added to the historic registry. Community fish fry.
WAFF

COVID numbers highest since February

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 cases have reached the highest numbers since February. Dr. Wes Stubblefield, North Alabama’s district medical officer for the state health department, said while the numbers are rising, the severity of the strains is lowering. “That immunity is starting to wear off,” Dr. Stubblefield said....
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Morgan County patriot’s grave gets makeover

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - John Menefee’s grave sits on a quiet hill in the middle of the Decatur woods. Menefee defied the British during the American Revolution. When Alabama became a state, he served as the first judge of Cotaco County, now known as Morgan County. His burial spot...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
