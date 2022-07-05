Las Cruces teen reported missing found safe

Note : 13-year-old Malaki Lopez was located Monday and is safe. Las Cruces police thank Las Cruces residents for their assistance in this case. The Las Cruces Police Department asks for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy who left his temporary place of residence sometime early Tuesday, July 5, 2022 and could be in danger if he is not located soon.
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Sheriff Deputies making a traffic stop found a jar of marijuana and a 9 mm gun in the vehicle. It happened on July 2 at the intersection of Fort Defiance Dr. and Santa Fe Trail in Montana Vista. Verdi Vladimir Miranda, 20, was arrested...
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is charged with stabbing two men and breaking the windows to a car belonging to one of the men, police say. Police arrested 54-year-old John Mason on July 4. Police were called out to 221 North Lee Street on July 4 just after 1 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault in progress.
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was arrested on Friday for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery for an incident that happened on June 19, police say. According to investigators, 28-year-old Samson Conan Vaughn pointed a weapon at a person who was parked outside a central El Paso convenience store.
EL PASO, TX-- A man is now behind bars after sheriff's deputies say he tried stabbing someone with a knife and fled the scene. 45 year-old Mark Anthony Bravo has been charged with aggravated assault and trying to flee. El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Socorro police found him and...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said the victim shot at a home in El Paso's Lower Valley on the Fourth of July was 15 years old. The shooting happened inside a bedroom at a home in the 7600 block of Franklin Loop off of Alameda Avenue. Police's investigation...
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a bomb threat in central El Paso near their central regional command center. Police dispatchers told ABC-7 the first call came in around 7:50 a.m.. Police are surveying the area. No word on any injuries or arrests at the this time.
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart confirmed the identity of a man who died in a weekend incident involving deputies. Stewart identified the man as 63-year-old Brian Humble. Stewart said a total of 6 units responded to the scene. The Doña Ana...
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14) — A man that died during a shootout with authorities outside his Chaparral home was identified. Bryan W. Humble, 63, was involved in a dispute with his neighbor that resulted in a shootout with New Mexico authorities, Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart confirmed Tuesday. Neighbors...
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office addressed the communication issues deputies encountered in the Chaparral shooting between a suspect and officers by upgrading their system and equipment. CBS4 spoke with Lieutenant Peter Skowronski and he said it took about two years and a half for...
A stabbing at homeless shelter in south-central El Paso on the Fourth of July was reported. El Paso police responded to a "aggravated assault in progress" call at the Rescue Mission of El Paso at 221 N. Lee Street. Police said a 54-year-old man stabbed two men; ages 54 and...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A driver was stopped by law enforcement after reportedly trying to drive away from the scene of a crash in east El Paso Tuesday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The driver allegedly hit two other vehicles before attempting to leave, the...
El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that took place Monday night in the Lower Valley. At approximately 5:30 p.m., Mission Valley Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Franklin Loop, in reference to a shooting. Officials say one victim...
“Excellent job by our CBP officers in intercepting this enormous quantity of a very dangerous drug,” said acting Santa Teresa Port Director John Hawkins. “To put this into perspective during the last fiscal year CBP officers working in the El Paso Field Office area of operations seized 8,798 pounds of methamphetamine combined.”
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semi-truck rollover crash closed the left lane on Desert Boulevard North and Woodrow Bean Transmountain Drive in west El Paso on Thursday, according to TxDOT. A TxDOT camera showed a truck on its left side with debris scattered on the ground. The El...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say a woman has died, days after a wreck in South Central El Paso. EPPD investigators say the wreck happened Friday, July 2, shortly before midnight along the 7000 block of North Loop, at the intersection with Delta Drive.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Friday morning hearing for Patrick Crusius, the man accused of shooting and killing 23 shoppers at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, took a couple of unexpected turns. Judge Sam Medrano, seemingly upset at District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, took direct aim at her, issuing a gag order […]
EL PASO, Texas -- One of two drivers injured after a rear-end crash in the lower valley on Saturday night has died, police say. According to investigators, 51-year-old Monica Carrizal Huereque rear ended 30-year-old Nadine Ceballos at the 7000 block of North Loop just after 11:40 p.m. Officials say Huereque...
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A day filled with Fourth of July celebrations took a dangerous turn at Red Sands in far east El Paso Monday. One person was taken to the hospital for injuries according to Texas Rescue Patrol Chief Jamil Moutran. Moutran said the Texas Rescue Patrol...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Region VIII training academy is hosting an education fair on Wednesday. The fair is held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is held at 12501 Montana Building B. No appointment...
