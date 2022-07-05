Las Cruces teen reported missing found safe

Note : 13-year-old Malaki Lopez was located Monday and is safe. Las Cruces police thank Las Cruces residents for their assistance in this case. The Las Cruces Police Department asks for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy who left his temporary place of residence sometime early Tuesday, July 5, 2022 and could be in danger if he is not located soon.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO