Highland Park, IL

Police apprehend alleged mass shooter after 8-hour manhunt

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 2 days ago

Law enforcement officials announced Monday evening the arrest of Robert “Bobby” Crimo, who is suspected in the fatal shooting of at least six people during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

Crimo, reportedly a resident of Highwood just north of Highland Park, was identified as a person of interest around 5 p.m. and taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. near North Chicago.

Officials said in a press conference that a North Chicago police officer noticed the suspect’s vehicle, a silver Honda Fit, at the intersection of Route 41 and Westleigh Road near Lake Forest.

After a short pursuit, authorities stopped Crimo’s car and the suspect was apprehended.

Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogman said that multiple agencies combined on the apprehension of Crimo.

Jogman said charges against Crimo have not yet been approved and will communicate any updates with the community.

Highland Park officials said in a Monday afternoon press conference a mass shooter — suspected to be Crimo — opened fire around 10:10 a.m. on people gathered along Central Avenue in downtown Highland Park to enjoy the town’s Fourth of July parade.

At least six individuals — all adults — were killed and more than 35 were injured in the shooting and resulting chaos. Highland Park Hospital treated and is treating shooting victims ranging in age from 8 to 85.

According to information given by law enforcement officials at Monday press conferences, the shooter fired dozens of shots with a “high-powered rifle” from a rooftop in downtown Highland Park around 10:10 a.m., just after a Fourth of July parade began at 10 a.m.

A Highland Park resident attending the parade told The Record that they heard upward of 12 shots fired at 10:10 a.m. before there was a break in the shooting and then another round of gunshots rang out. The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were on the same block as the gunfire: on Central Avenue near 2nd Street.

“By the time (the person) started shooting a second time, everyone realized what it was and started running,” the witness said. “We ran to the street to the back of us. We immediately turned from that direction. By that time, we could not see anything more.”

The Record North Shore

The morning after in Highland Park

Yellow police tape restricts access to two blocks of Central Avenue, as well as adjacent parking lots and back alleys, as investigation continues at the scene of a mass shooting that killed six and wounded about three dozen others during a Fourth of July parade Monday morning. The post The morning after in Highland Park appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Record North Shore

Fourth of July fireworks and activities in Winnetka, Glencoe, Northfield are canceled following mass shooting in Highland Park

The Village of Winnetka has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks at Duke Childs Field “out of respect” for the tragedy that occurred in Highland Park Monday morning. A mass shooting during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade has resulted in the deaths of at least six people and hospitalization of at least 24 more, […] The post Fourth of July fireworks and activities in Winnetka, Glencoe, Northfield are canceled following mass shooting in Highland Park appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
The Record North Shore

Police Reports: Car stolen out of Wilmette, $12,000 illegal transaction

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe). WILMETTE June 23 • A package reportedly was taken from a front porch in the 300 block of Linden Avenue. The package reportedly was recovered in the 400 block of Third Street. June […] The post Police Reports: Car stolen out of Wilmette, $12,000 illegal transaction appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
The Record North Shore

Winnetka honors first responders who rescued two from Lake Michigan

Two Winnetka police officers and one fire medic were presented the Life Saving Award on June 7 during a Village Council meeting. According to an account from Police Chief Marc Hornstein, in March, officers Daniel Timmers and Logan Jernigan responded to a report of two people struggling in Lake Michigan. Timmers saved the first person […] The post Winnetka honors first responders who rescued two from Lake Michigan    appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
The Record North Shore

Kenilworth commissioners review new housing opportunities for Green Bay Road corridor

Exploring the development of Green Bay Road, Kenilworth plan commissioners expressed an interest in looking in joining their North Shore neighbors by increasing their town’s residential inventory. The question on how to develop the property at Green Bay Road and Roger Avenue drove discussions at a joint Plan Commission and Architectural Review Commission meeting Monday […] The post Kenilworth commissioners review new housing opportunities for Green Bay Road corridor appeared first on The Record.
KENILWORTH, IL
The Record North Shore

News Briefs: Winners of Art in the Village; Music Institute raises $750,000 at annual benefit

More than 3,000 people took in the art and atmosphere at the annual Art in the Village on June 25-26, according to a press release from the event’s organizer, the North Shore Art League. “What an amazing weekend,” NSAL Executive Director Linda Nelson said in the release. “… Rain or shine, the artists displayed and […] The post News Briefs: Winners of Art in the Village; Music Institute raises $750,000 at annual benefit appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
