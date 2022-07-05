WATCH LIVE: Thunder on the Mountain

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and his family are dealing with COVID-19, he announced on his Facebook page. As so many of you have experienced, in the past week, our family has been dealing with COVID-19. Thankfully, our cases have been mild, and we realize what a blessing that truly is. We have been touched by the kindness shown by so many - Tuscaloosa is an amazing place to call home.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO