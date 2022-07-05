ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

WATCH LIVE: Thunder on the Mountain

By WTVY Staff
wtvy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Birmingham area’s biggest fireworks shows is back for 2022. Thunder on the...

www.wtvy.com

Alabama NewsCenter

Here are the places to visit while in Birmingham, Alabama

Location: 520 16th St. N. Open: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) opened to the public Nov. 16, 1992. Located across from Kelly Ingram Park, in Birmingham‘s Civil Rights District, it is one of the most popular attractions in the state. It reaches more than 150,000 individuals each year though award-winning programs and services. Exhibits include The Building, Human Rights Galley, Movement Gallery, Confrontation Gallery, Barriers Gallery and more. BCRI is part of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument and an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham ranked No. 3 nationally in homicides

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — There’s a lot to love about the Magic City. There’s a world-class foodie scene, growing business hub, and a popular literary and arts scene. But a recent study for the first half of 2022 show that Birmingham also has a violent crime problem. Birmingham ranks third nationally in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

TGW 2022 Dining Guide: Birmingham-Area Restaurants to Visit

Whatever your sport—and whether you’re competing or cheering—everyone at The World Games 2022 is a winner when it comes to eating in (and around) Birmingham. There’s something tasty near your venue. Guaranteed. And some of our favorite food trucks are coming straight to you. Want barbecue?...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
Dothan, AL
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Alabama Society
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Co. crews avoid heat by coming to work early

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Many Alabama municipalities are feeling the impact of this latest heatwave. But municipality employees still have a job to do regardless of the weather conditions. That’s why one West Alabama County adjusted the schedules of some workers to get their jobs done while also trying...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, family dealing with COVID

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and his family are dealing with COVID-19, he announced on his Facebook page. As so many of you have experienced, in the past week, our family has been dealing with COVID-19. Thankfully, our cases have been mild, and we realize what a blessing that truly is. We have been touched by the kindness shown by so many - Tuscaloosa is an amazing place to call home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What is City Walk in Birmingham?

From July 7-17, The World Games Plaza will occupy the new City Walk in Birmingham. It’s a 1.5-mile linear park that stretches from 15th Street North to 25th Street North under the Interstate 59/20 overpass bridges. It’s a 31-acre, 10-block project built on a master plan by Barge Design...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Stan the Muffler Man is missing from Birmingham. Here’s why

When families move out of town, of course they take all their members with them. But when your family member is 18-feet tall and stiff as a board, it’s not so easy to load him in the back of the station wagon. In instances like that, your adopted kin might be bundled off to a farm, where he has plenty of room to roam.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thisisalabama.org

Let’s show the world the best of Alabama

I was born and raised in Birmingham Alabama, and from New York to Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and now St. Louis, I’ve been one of my home state’s biggest supporters. While it’s not hard to extol Alabama’s many virtues, it is also necessary to acknowledge our shortcomings, past and present.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville youth, three-time math national champion

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville youth is a three-time math national champion. Ford Rotenberry is the 2022 Perennial Math National Champion after competing against 25 fellow 6th graders from across the United States. Students from middle schools in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania, California, and New York participated in the online competition […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Ramsay High School graduate crowned Miss Collegiate America 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ramsay High School 2019 graduate Kennedy Whisenant was crowned Miss Collegiate America 2022 in Little Rock, Arkansas last Thursday. The Clark Atlanta University student made history by becoming the first African American woman to win Miss Georgia Collegiate America 2022 which paved the way for her to compete on the national level. Kennedy is now the second African American woman to win the Miss Collegiate America title.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
wbrc.com

Fitness with a twist in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - You cannot get this workout class at just any gym. An Anniston studio is bringing on the burn with a little bounce. “Oh my gosh we laugh, we have a great time here,” Instructor Caroline Barker said. You’ll drop. “They’re like I’m attached to...
ANNISTON, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘There were flowers, candles, a table for two and a private chef’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Your guide to 11 of the best seafood dishes in Birmingham

We may be landlocked here in Bham, but that doesn’t mean we should miss out on the yummy goodness of seafood dishes this summer. Here are our favorite seafood dishes—from casual dining to high-end—and where to find them around town. 1. Grilled Oysters—Automatic Seafood and Oysters.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

