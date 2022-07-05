WATCH LIVE: Thunder on the Mountain

Location: 520 16th St. N. Open: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) opened to the public Nov. 16, 1992. Located across from Kelly Ingram Park, in Birmingham‘s Civil Rights District, it is one of the most popular attractions in the state. It reaches more than 150,000 individuals each year though award-winning programs and services. Exhibits include The Building, Human Rights Galley, Movement Gallery, Confrontation Gallery, Barriers Gallery and more. BCRI is part of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument and an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution.
Comments / 0