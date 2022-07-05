Fireworks set blaze at Memphis home, resident says

MEMPHIS, TN. — Firefighters fought a blaze at a South Memphis home on July 4.

A man who lives at the house told FOX13 that fireworks set the house ablaze in the 1300 block of Greenwood.

No injuries were reported but significant damage could be seen to the exterior of the home.

The man who lives at the home told FOX13 that he was asleep inside the house when the fire started but that his step-father, who lives next door, noticed the flames and alerted him in time for him to get out unharmed.

