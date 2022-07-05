Police arrest person of interest in July 4 parade shooting

Witnesses have described watching in horror as six people were killed by a gunman at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, an affluent suburb of Chicago, on Monday. The shooter – who remains at large – is said to have opened fire from the roof of what was an outdoor outfitting store, picking off people in the crowd who at first confused the sound of gunshots with Independence Day fireworks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO