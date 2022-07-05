ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Police arrest person of interest in July 4 parade shooting

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least six people were killed and dozens injured...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Suspect in Fourth of July massacre confesses

The man in custody in connection with the July 4 mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park confessed to the crime and revealed that he contemplated carrying out a second attack, authorities said Wednesday. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III appeared in court Wednesday via Zoom and was formally...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

3 people killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Indiana block party

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
nypressnews.com

Shooting at block party in Gary leaves 3 dead, 7 wounded

Three men in their 20s were killed and seven other people were wounded in an attack at a block party in Gary early Tuesday, according to police. Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:45 a.m., police said in a statement. Three of...
GARY, IN
nypressnews.com

Violent Chicago mob attacks state trooper’s car with firecrackers and bricks

A violent mob can be seen on video attacking an Illinois state trooper in Chicago — pelting his squad car with firecrackers and smashing the windshield. The group was engaging in “reckless driving stunts” off Interstate 90 on Sunday afternoon when the trooper drove through the intersection and was attacked, according to a police spokesman.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Parents of alleged Highland Park shooter release statement, retain attorney

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The parents of the alleged Highland Park parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them. In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, Steve Greenberg, who currently represents R. Kelly in his Chicago case, said the Crimo family have retained attorneys Tom Durkin and Josh Herman to represent their son.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Police#Person Of Interest#Violent Crime
nypressnews.com

Highland Park massacre suspect is named as local man Bobby Crimo

Witnesses have described watching in horror as six people were killed by a gunman at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, an affluent suburb of Chicago, on Monday. The shooter – who remains at large – is said to have opened fire from the roof of what was an outdoor outfitting store, picking off people in the crowd who at first confused the sound of gunshots with Independence Day fireworks.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy