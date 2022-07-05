Police arrest person of interest in July 4 parade shooting

The man in custody in connection with the July 4 mass shooting in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park confessed to the crime and revealed that he contemplated carrying out a second attack, authorities said Wednesday. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III appeared in court Wednesday via Zoom and was formally...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Highland Park Police Cheif Lou Jogmen on Wednesday recounted the tragic events of July 4, when streets filled with parade-goers around him became a battlefield. “There was the clear and indistinguishable sound of gunfire. There was no question of what that was,” Jogmen said.
Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks and dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd. At a news conference, Deputy Christopher Covelli of the Lake County...
Three men in their 20s were killed and seven other people were wounded in an attack at a block party in Gary early Tuesday, according to police. Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:45 a.m., police said in a statement. Three of...
Authorities were searching for a suspect wanted in connection with multiple hit-and-run collisions in Winnetka early Tuesday morning. The incident was first reported just after 12:30 a.m. near Corbin Avenue and Hart Street. The male suspect, driving a black Mercedes first crashed into another vehicle that was making a u-turn...
A violent mob can be seen on video attacking an Illinois state trooper in Chicago — pelting his squad car with firecrackers and smashing the windshield. The group was engaging in “reckless driving stunts” off Interstate 90 on Sunday afternoon when the trooper drove through the intersection and was attacked, according to a police spokesman.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The parents of the alleged Highland Park parade shooter have retained the law office of R. Kelly’s defense attorney to represent them. In a statement posted on Twitter Tuesday evening, Steve Greenberg, who currently represents R. Kelly in his Chicago case, said the Crimo family have retained attorneys Tom Durkin and Josh Herman to represent their son.
As law enforcement reportedly continue to pursue an active shooter in Highland Park, surrounding communities are canceling their 4th of July festivities primarily out of “an abundance of caution,” as written in several of the notifications. The most immediate response was from Highland Park officials who announced the...
Witnesses have described watching in horror as six people were killed by a gunman at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, an affluent suburb of Chicago, on Monday. The shooter – who remains at large – is said to have opened fire from the roof of what was an outdoor outfitting store, picking off people in the crowd who at first confused the sound of gunshots with Independence Day fireworks.
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC’s “Today Show” that the weapon suspect Robert Crimo III used in the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting was “legally obtained” — and now the U.S. needs to re-examine gun laws in its aftermath. The Illinois mayor...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — In the chaos of Monday’s deadly mass shooting in Highland Park, many parade goers found safety in small businesses downtown. CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday that in the days following the violence, those businesses are once again a safe space for people working through their trauma.
