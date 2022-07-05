Suspect at large in Sunnyside after car wash shooting injures two people

UPDATE at 6:45 p.m. on 7/4/22: Two people are injured and being treated at an area hospital after they were shot near a Sunnyside car wash on Monday evening.

Sgt. Jeremy Tucker of the Sunnyside Police Department told KAPP-KVEW that the victims’ identities are being withheld and their current condition is unknown.

However, he did confirm that there was a group of people seen outside near the crime scene before shots were reportedly fired. They are unsure what events led up to the shooting, so a suspect hasn’t been identified.

Given the uncertainty at this phase of their search, Sgt. Tucker says it’s unclear whether this shooting was gang-related.

Now, they are turning to the community for assistance with their investigation. Anyone who lives in the area and has a security camera or Ring doorbell that may have captured some of this incident is urged to contact the police immediately. You can call the Sunnyside Police Department directly at (509) 836-6200.

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Officers from the Sunnyside Police Department are responding to reports of a shooting at a car wash near the intersection of E Lincoln Ave and S 6th St.

Authorities were dispatched to the 600-block of E Lincoln Ave just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022. There is crime tape up and the road is blocked, so please avoid the area if commuting through Sunnyside.

A crime scene unit from Sunnyside is also at the scene investigating the incident. At this time, there is no confirmed information on victims or suspects. KAPP-KVEW has a crew at the scene and is awaiting further information from Sunnyside police officials. This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are publically revealed.

